Kankakee Community College to show classic Frankenstein movie

Kankakee Community College will show Frankenstein, the 1931 Boris Karloff movie classic, on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Conference Hall, Room D140.

In addition to being a free movie, free popcorn also will be available. The community is invited.

A brief discussion will follow the movie.

For Fall 2024, KCC professors Trisha Dandurand, Scott Kistler and Kenneth West have been interweaving the book, Frankenstein, by Mary Shelley into classes.

Frankenstein is being used across seven individual course sections, including Introduction to Philosophy, Introduction to Literature, Western Civilization, Women’s and Gender Studies, and English Composition.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee. The Conference Hall, Room D140, is in the Workforce Development Center. Enter the doors marked “Welcome Center.”