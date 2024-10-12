Illinois flag design submissions still open

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is reminding the public that there’s still time to submit an Illinois state flag design before the Oct. 18 deadline.

Once the submission period closes, the Illinois Flag Commission will select 10 designs beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The public can vote for one of 10 new designs, or one of the three former flag designs, including the current state flag, the 1918 Centennial Flag and the 1968 Sesquicentennial Flag.

So far, the State Flag Commission has received more than 1,650 submissions.

“The state design contest showcases the creativity of participants who can make their own history by designing a new flag for future generations,” Giannoulias said.

After public feedback, the commission will report its findings to the Illinois General Assembly, whose members will vote on whether to adopt a new flag, return to a previous iteration of the flag or retain the current flag.

Senate Bill 1818, sponsored by State Senator Doris Turner (48th District—Springfield) and State Representative Kam Buckner (26th District—Chicago), was signed into law in 2023, creating the commission with the goals to gauge public sentiment on a new flag and to bolster civic pride.

The commission will evaluate if a new state flag would better represent the state’s diversity of urban, suburban and rural communities.

Interested applicants can visit <a href="http://apps.ilsos.gov/stateflag" target="_blank">apps.ilsos.gov/stateflag</a> to review contest rules and submit their design.