Hedgeapple Arts accepting artwork for exhibit

Community collaboration is the theme this fall at Hedgeapple Arts in Kankakee.

The art studio, operated by Katie Bretzlaff at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, is giving the community an opportunity to participate in its upcoming exhibition, “Community Crossroads: The terrain of personal places and viewpoints.” This exhibit will explore the diverse interpretations of place, home and community through a wide array of artistic expressions and media.

The Community Crossroads exhibit is open to all ages and experience levels. Hedgeapple encourages participants to reflect on the theme — whether through ideas of place, identity, landscapes (both real and imagined), still life, or other personal viewpoints. Submissions may include, but are not limited to, painting, mixed media, photography, design and more. This exhibit welcomes both new and recent works.

“You could even dust off some of that art you created during the pandemic and show it off!” Bretzlaff said in a news release.

The entry deadline is Oct. 30 and the fee is $20 for one submission or $30 for two submissions (cash or Venmo, payable upon delivery of artwork).

Complete the submission form at <a href="https://forms.gle/D1gHszKUkGetHgPLA" target="_blank">forms.gle/D1gHszKUkGetHgPLA</a> by Oct. 30. Once your form is submitted, deliver your artwork along with the applicable entry fee to Hedgeapple Arts.

Artwork criteria works on canvas must be framed or wired for hanging; drawings, photographs, and other works on paper should be framed with acrylic or plexi (no glass) and wired for hanging; no sawtooth hangers; there is limited space for 3D artworks.

The exhibition dates run Nov. 14 through Jan. 19. The opening event on Nov. 14 will be in conjunction with Hedgeapple’s Empty Bowls fundraiser. Seasonal workshops and events will take place throughout the exhibit. The closing reception will be on Jan. 16.

As part of this inaugural exhibition, there is no gallery commission. Artists are welcome to sell their work and keep 100% of the proceeds from sales. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.hedgeapplearts.com" target="_blank">hedgeapplearts.com</a>.

Kankakee County is gearing up for its inaugural Empty Bowls event, a meaningful initiative uniting local artists, businesses and community members to raise funds and awareness in the fight against food insecurity. Organized by Katie Bretzlaff of Hedgeapple Arts, LLC, the event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

Empty Bowls is a globally recognized movement to fight hunger, where attendees purchase a ticket for a simple meal of soup, bread and dessert, and select a bowl to take home with them. The bowl serves as a reminder of those who face hunger every day, and all proceeds will benefit Merchant Street Food Pantry, which is part of Agape Community Outreach Mission, which provides critical resources to families in need throughout Kankakee County. Merchant Street Food Pantry provides over 210 families each week with groceries.

“We want this event to not only raise essential funds but also to spark meaningful conversations about food insecurity in our community,” Bretzlaff said, “Together, we can make a lasting impact.”

In addition to the bowls and meal, this year’s Empty Bowls event will feature:

• Handcrafted bowls and mugs: The Empty Bowls planning team are currently accepting handmade or hand-glazed bowls and mugs from local artists, which are due by Oct. 30. Each piece will be available for attendees to take home as a symbol of the cause.

• Silent auction: Donations of other types of art, photography and fine crafts, quilts, etc. — for a silent auction — are also welcomed. Proceeds from the auction will benefit a community meal served by Asbury later in November.

• Food & drinks: Soup, bread, and desserts will be provided by generous sponsors from local restaurants and chefs.

• Live music & entertainment: Local musicians will perform, adding to the event’s warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Local businesses and individuals are also encouraged to participate in the event by sponsoring food items, such as soup, bread, cookies or offering monetary support. “We’re incredibly grateful for the community’s involvement and welcome any additional sponsors,” said Bretzlaff.

For more information on contributing handmade bowls, fine art pieces, or sponsorships, contact the Empty Bowls team at <a href="mailto:emptybowlskankakeecounty@gmail.com" target="_blank">emptybowlskankakeecounty@gmail.com</a>.

Tickets for the event are limited, and are available for purchase at <a href="https://donorbox.org/events/687205" target="_blank">donorbox.org/events/687205</a>. Tickets are $15 for dinner only (bowl not included) or $30 for dinner and bowl.