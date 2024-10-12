A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Continuing the journey

The last week has been one of change as I started my new job in marketing.

Monday felt like the first day of school as I packed my bag with a new planner, wore a new sweater and mentally prepared myself to meet a whole new organization of people.

It also felt like the first day at a completely new school because, as excited as I was to see the new school and meet my new classmates, I was missing my old classmates.

It’s been quite a transition going from being deeply involved with the day-to-day of the Journal to only being peripherally involved. Though it was my choice to take this new opportunity, it still didn’t make it easy to say goodbye.

I moved to the area in the summer of 2020 and started with the Journal that fall. This was during the pandemic, and because I didn’t know many people in the area outside of my now-husband, my job quickly became a big part of my life.

And, outside of the friends and family I know now through my husband, most of the people I’ve met have been through my work at the DJ. Now I think I know more people than I ever have in my life and that’s largely because reporting introduced me to so many different groups.

I was getting very emotional toward my final days in the office and though I knew that had a lot to do with my coworkers and the work itself, I realized — as I was waiting on my order at Jaenicke’s on its last day of the season — what was concerning me the most.

I’ve really adopted Kankakee County as my home, and for the bulk of the time I’ve lived here, I’ve been a reporter/editor for its local news source. My identity has been so closely tied with my role that I wasn’t sure who I would be here if I changed that aspect.

Once I identified that main concern, I was able to work myself through it. Although my job identity has changed, my goal of being a resident involved with the community has not.

The Earth will not be thrown off its axis, so to speak, and I won’t be any less connected to the community that I’ve come to love.

A big part of that is having the unique privilege to chat with you here, so thank you for continuing on the journey with me. And thank you to those of you who have reached out with kind words of well wishes.

I’ll see you next week.