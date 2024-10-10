America's Haunted Tourism Industry Generates Up to $500 Million Annually: 12 Spooky Destinations to Visit This Month

Every year, haunted tourism in the United States scares up profits of paranormal proportions.

According to America Haunts, a group of 20 haunted attractions nationwide, the U.S. industry brings in between $300 and $500 million annually. Haunts throughout the country attract large crowds year-round, especially around Halloween.

In its 2023 Haunt Industry Report, HauntPay, a haunted attraction ticketing platform, reports 33% of haunts were expecting to receive upwards of 10,000 visitors, a notable increase from 2022. That year, 42% of haunted attractions saw visitor numbers between 1,000 and 5,000.

Venture beyond the grave and visit some of America’s scariest real-life haunts to celebrate the season.

From abandoned prisons to historic homes and even a zoo, these are 12 of the scariest haunted locations in America worth visiting this month.

<strong>Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania</strong>

Explore the supposedly haunted grounds of Philadelphia’s Eastern State Penitentiary — if you dare. This abandoned prison once held famous criminals like Al Capone and Willie Sutton before closing in 1971 and falling into disrepair.

“Visiting Eastern State Penitentiary is like stepping into a real-life horror movie,” said Partners in Fire owner Melanie Allen. “The desolate, crumbling halls and long-abandoned rooms hold an unyielding tension.”

Visitors can tour the prison year-round. The facility also hosts seasonal Halloween Nights, which feature haunted houses, spine-tingling tours, themed bars, and live entertainment.

<strong>The House of the Seven Gables, Massachusetts</strong>

The House of the Seven Gables, built in 1668, is among Salem’s eeriest attractions. Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel of the same name mainstreamed the property.

The home is a must-visit for those interested in colonial architecture and Salem lore. Every October, tourists can enjoy autumnal storytelling performances that heighten the unsettling atmosphere ahead of Halloween.

<strong>Waverly Hills Sanatorium, Kentucky</strong>

Ghost-hunting enthusiasts flock to Waverly Hills Sanatorium, a former tuberculosis treatment center operational from 1910 to 1961.

Many visitors report supernatural encounters, from doors slamming on their own to sightings of a young ghost boy. Delve into the property’s dark past on a guided tour, or pack a tote with essentials for a private overnight investigation.

Waverly Hills Sanatorium also hosts a terrifying haunted house during the fall, made scarier by the sanatorium’s paranormal reputation.

<strong>Stanley Hotel, Colorado</strong>

The Stanley Hotel opened in 1909 as a getaway for guests seeking upscale accommodations in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Its reputation faltered in the 1970s, but one visit from author Stephen King changed everything. King later wrote his horror classic The Shining, drawing inspiration from Stanley Hotel.

Guests often claim to hear disembodied laughter, feel phantom touches, and sense ghostly presences. Amp up the scares during your overnight stay with a theatrical séance or nighttime tour.

<strong>Lincoln Park Zoo, Illinois</strong>

In addition to the zoo animals you’d expect to see, Lincoln Park Zoo is reportedly home to several spirits. Lincoln Park was once the site of Chicago’s official city cemetery, and some say thousands of bodies remain buried there today.

The zoo hosted its first official paranormal investigation in 2013 after reports of apparitions and disembodied voices in the Lion and Primate Houses.

October visitors can join an evening Haunted History Tour to learn more about the zoo’s hauntings. Wear comfortable shoes like boots to enjoy the eerie surroundings while exploring the zoo after dark.

<strong>Ohio State Reformatory, Ohio</strong>

The historic Ohio State Reformatory operated from 1896 to 1990 and is the ideal destination for supernatural lovers. Visitors may recognize it from The Shawshank Redemption, filmed there in 1993.

There have been many documented instances of dark figures and incorporeal voices at the Ohio State Reformatory, even among inmates before its closure.

The reformatory boasts an impressive program for those seeking a supernatural encounter, including group ghost tours and private, hours-long investigations.

<strong>The Mark Twain House, Connecticut</strong>

Step back in time at the Mark Twain House in Connecticut, where the famous writer and his family lived in the late 1800s.

This Victorian home is a hotspot for unexplained phenomena, including sightings of a ghostly woman in white — possibly the spirit of one of Twain’s daughters who died there.

Guests eager to explore this haunt can embark on a Graveyard Shift Ghost Tour to learn the home’s most fascinating tales from beyond the grave.

<strong>St. Augustine Lighthouse, Florida</strong>

The spirits of several young children who died there in 1873 supposedly haunt Florida’s St. Augustine Lighthouse.

Some lighthouse employees and visitors claim to hear giggling and see ghostly apparitions, while others feel an otherworldly presence throughout the site.

Hear spine-chilling stories of the lighthouse’s hauntings on a group tour, or bring ghost-hunting equipment to conduct a private nighttime investigation.

<strong>Winchester Mystery House, California</strong>

The Winchester Mystery House is among San Jose’s strangest attractions. The owner, arms company heiress Sarah Winchester, began the bizarre multi-decade renovation following her family’s death. She expanded the home to 24,000 square feet, installing 160 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and six kitchens.

“Doors open to nothing, stairs lead to solid walls, and there seems to be an overall feeling of chaos and unsettling vibes that bothered me when visiting,” explains Chantelle Kincy of Flannels or Flipflops.

Over the years, many guests have claimed to see specters and hear footsteps in the Winchester Mystery House. Visitors can see areas of the home on year-round guided tours or embark on a seasonal haunted maze through four of the mansion’s floors.

<strong>Bonaventure Cemetery, Georgia</strong>

While southern Georgia’s Bonaventure Cemetery is among the world’s most beautiful cemeteries, it’s also incredibly unsettling.

“It was extremely quiet, and there was an overwhelming feeling of sadness as we walked around,” Jessy Hamel of Brighter Things shares about her visit.

Various local legends surround the cemetery, including voodoo rituals and a child spirit that roams the grounds. In October, the cemetery allows guests to embark on a full moon tour, enhancing the creepy atmosphere.

<strong>The Conjuring House, Rhode Island</strong>

See the terrifying real-life home that inspired The Conjuring movie universe. The house’s haunted history stretches back centuries since its construction in the 1730s.

In the 1970s, the Perron family bought the home and immediately started having ghostly run-ins. At one point, famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren took an interest in the house.

According to the Perron family, at least two spirits — a married couple who passed away in the 1800s — haunt the house. Interest in the property spiked following the 2013 release of The Conjuring, a hit horror movie that spawned an entire franchise.

The current homeowner offers a variety of spooky experiences, from guided daytime tours to overnight investigations where you can bring a blanket and settle in for a night of ghost-hunting.

<strong>San Fernando Cathedral, Texas</strong>

San Fernando Cathedral, established in 1731, is a beautifully haunting church. It’s the oldest of its kind in Texas and is said to be among San Antonio’s most haunted locations.

Numerous bodies lie within the cathedral walls, and visitors have reported spectral sightings of dark silhouettes and mysterious orbs. Many San Antonio ghost tours visit the historic cathedral to highlight its storied past.