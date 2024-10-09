Halloween Downtown planning for a spooktacular time on Oct. 20

It’s about to be a spooky fun time in the city as Halloween Downtown returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20.

Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun. The event features local businesses and non-profits running free-to-play games and activities, each with a Halloween theme. There’s also music, entertainment, local food vendors, and merchandise vendors, and in the afternoon, there is a trunk-or-treat.

In 2023, an estimated 2,000 children (and their parents) attended the festival to play free games run by local businesses and organizations and participate in the trunk-or-treat. The vendor market was packed, DJ Denny Case provided music and downtown businesses ran sales or specials.

“The turnout was amazing and continued to receive a glowing response from the community,” said event organizer Amy Laws.

The event will take place around downtown Kankakee on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, the farmers’ market parking lot, and festival square around the train depot fountain.

Halloween Downtown is inviting local businesses and organizations to participate in the festival by running a free-to-play game or activity or a trunk during the trunk-or-treat. It is seeking sponsors to cover the festival’s general operating costs and to bring a special attraction to downtown Kankakee for all to enjoy. The festival is also looking for merchandise vendors and additional performances for the day.

Sponsorship and participation forms are available at <a href="https://www.K3Halloween.com" target="_blank">K3Halloween.com</a>.

The event is brought to the community by the Rotary Club of Kankakee, which was established in 1915. The first service club in Kankakee, the club has been able to help Kankakee County through the support of members and donors for over 100 years. Each year, the club holds fundraisers to build up capital, which is used to help fund organizations locally and worldwide.