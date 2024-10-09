Community Calendar: Oct. 9-15

<strong>Oct. 9</strong>

<strong>Halloween Sign Drop-In Craft</strong>

From 4-6 p.m., at the Central Citizen’s Library District in Clifton, 1134 3100 N., stop by the library to paint and decorate a spooky Halloween sign for your door. This event is free. No registration required. While supplies last, sign styles may vary.

<strong>Oct. 10</strong>

<strong>Lawyers in the Library</strong>

If you have questions about a civil legal matter, stop by the Kankakee Public Library on Thursday between 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on the third floor. Prairie State Legal Services will have lawyers here for one-on-one meetings.

<strong>October Community Conversation</strong>

Hosted by Kankakee Economic and Community Development Agency, October’s meeting will be at the Youth For Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., focused on presenting and discussing the goals and activities the ECDA expects to pursue over the next five-year grant period.

<strong>Oct. 11</strong>

<strong>Pembroke Library Family Fun Day</strong>

From 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 13130 E. Central Ave. in Hopkins Park, it will be a day for homeschooled families to go on a bit of a field trip. There will be dancing, reading, snacking and crafting.

<strong>Oct. 12</strong>

<strong>Family Movie Night</strong>

Starting at 7 p.m. in Beecher at 613 Dixie Highway, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come enjoy a fall night out with family and friends. The outdoor movie night will be featuring Hocus Pocus. Popcorn will be available.

<strong>Oct. 13</strong>

<strong>Trunk or Treat</strong>

Hosted by Limestone Township Fire Protection District at 4948 W. State Route 17 in Kankakee, come out and dress in costume. Event starts at 1 p.m.

<strong>Oct. 14</strong>

<strong>KAMUG’s 40th Anniversary</strong>

The Kankakee Area Macintosh Users Group will celebrate its 40th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. There will be pizza and all in attendance will receive a free Macintosh.

<strong>Oct. 15</strong>

<strong>Line Dance Lessons</strong>

Come join the fun at the Bradley American Legion downstairs in the bar on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. Dances to all genres of music are taught including but not limited to: country, rock, pop, jazz, swing, show tunes. The cost is only $8.00 at the door.