New on the bookshelf: Oct. 5, 2024

<strong>Not a fan of Aaron Rodgers? ‘Darkness’ bio agrees</strong>

There are two kinds of Aaron Rodgers fans: those who can’t stand him anymore and those who will soon realize they can’t stand him anymore.

Writing as a Racine, Wisconsin, native and frequent attendee at Lambeau Field during the Rodgers years, I can tell you it is no surprise to read the petulant former Green Bay Packers quarterback described as a crackpot conspiracy theorist who never says “I’m sorry” and is “overly sensitive.”

That’s clear from “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,” a biography by Ian O’Connor that promises exclusive interviews about Rodgers’ estrangement from his family, his misleading statements about being COVID-vaccinated (he wasn’t/isn’t) and his troubled relationships with coaches.

O’Connor is a terrific writer who spends about three-fourths of the book recounting, absorbingly, the highlights of Rodgers’ career. O’Connor makes you feel like you were present for, for instance, the humiliating 2005 NFL draft when Rodgers fell way below the top five picks he had been promised he’d be among.

There’s also insight into the deals that brought him, first, to Green Bay, and last year to New York, where he tore his Achilles heel after four plays in a Jets uniform (word is, he will be a factor this season).

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Communal living normal around world, book asks ‘Why not U.S.?’</strong>

“Group Living and Other Recipes,” Lola Milholland’s unusual memoir-with-recipes is a delight to read, her descriptions full of flavor and spice, more umami than bitter, a little salty and never too sweet.

The author states in her prologue that she originally set out to write a commune cookbook, but the book that resulted, “Group Living,” is much more literary. She’s chosen to write in short story-like chapters about her various families and chosen communities while engaging with the anti-capitalist philosophies that inspired them. Plus recipes!

Milholland lives communally with her partner, brother, and several friends in her childhood home in Portland, Ore., called the Holman House, a space she inherited from her hippie parents. Her parents never married each other and experimented with various forms of intentional communities when Milholland was growing up in the 1990s and early aughts.

Milholland vividly describes a childhood when Holman House was visited by friends, extended family, her mother’s lover George, and even a group of three Tibetan monks, who were given her bedroom for a time when she was in second grade. As she recalls, “My parents had an unspoken philosophy about the house: We only deserve it if we share it.”

— May-lee Chai, Star Tribune

<strong>There’s rom, com and more in new Palmer novel</strong>

The least interesting thing about Minnesota author Ellie Palmer’s romance novel “Four Weekends and a Funeral” may be the romance.

That’s not to say it’s uninteresting, but it does tick a lot of tropes: the heroine’s love of Hallmark Christmas movies; the standoffish love interest who doesn’t just smile but “smirks” or allows the corners of his mouth to “quirk” when he’s not speaking or laughing in a “growling,” “rumbling,” “gruff” way; and the unnecessarily convoluted/outlandish plot device that keeps the heroine and her love interest apart — here, a riff on and hat tip to 1995 Sandra Bullock rom-com “While You Were Sleeping,” complete with mention of a reversible jacket just like the one Bill Pullman wears in the movie.

“Four Weekends and a Funeral”’s Alison Mullally also is in the ballpark of Bullock’s lonely Chicago transit worker who, after saving her crush’s life, is mistaken for his fiancée. Alison, however, gets an upgrade of sorts as an employee of a “niche transportation consulting firm” in St. Paul. Her brush with mistaken identity arrives after her newly ex-boyfriend Sam Lewis unexpectedly dies and mourners at his funeral think she was still in a relationship with him at the time of his passing.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune