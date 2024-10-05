Library Life: Week of Oct. 5, 2024

<em>EDITOR’S NOTE: This will be the final installment of Library Life. For library events, go to</em> <em><a href="https://daily-journal.com/local-events" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/local-events</a></em><em>.</em>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• We Love Reptiles: At 6 p.m. Monday, enjoy an animal adventure show with JG’s Reptile Road Show. Open to all ages. Register online.

• Come Clay With Us: From 1-3 p.m. Oct. 12, create a design using air-dry clay. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Lego Club: At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through eighth can join for Lego fun.

• Artful Adventure: At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, ages 2-5 can create works of art.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Art Workshop: At 4 p.m. Thursday, grades third and fourth can meet for art projects.

• Storytime: Meets at 10 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Play-Doh Playdate: From 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, toddlers can join for fun with Play-Doh.

• Cold Case Live!: At 7 p.m. Friday, adults can enjoy an in-library performance. Register online.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Book club will meet at noon Oct. 23. The book is “Beneath A Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “River Sing Me Home” by Eleanor Shearer.

• Lawyers in the Library: From 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, participate in a free, one-on-one meeting with an attorney.

• Bingo, Books and BP: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, join for games of bingo in which prizes include books. Also, receive a blood pressure check.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Coffee and Friends: On Oct. 18, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will be at the library to speak about senior fraud to help seniors identify and avoid these scams.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Senior Social: At 9:30 a.m. Monday, seniors can enjoy conversation, light refreshments and fun activities. Call to register.

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Piper City Public Library recently celebrated the 80th birthday of Smokey Bear. For more information, see Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Journal.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544