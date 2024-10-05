Kankakee Kultivators visit Anderson Japanese Gardens, plan Oct. 10 meeting

Kankakee gardening enthusiasts experienced Japanese culture without having to leave Illinois.

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club took a trip to Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford on Sept. 12. Twenty-five members and guests enjoyed the 11-acre garden, designed by Hoichi Kurisu.

Construction of Anderson Japanese Gardens began in 1978, when Rockford businessman John Anderson was inspired by a visit to the Portland Japanese Garden in Oregon. Essential elements in a Japanese garden include water, plants and stone, and accentuated by pagodas, lanterns, arbors and bridges to create a natural and calming environment to stroll.

The Kultivators will host its next meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 in the third-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The program is free and open to the public. New members are always welcome.

Connie Lemon will be presenting “Harvesting Your Garden,” with tips and recipes for what to do with the produce from your garden.