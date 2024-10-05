Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network hosting GAY-la 2024

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at The GROW Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network will be hosting GAY-la 2024: Beyond the Rainbow Brick Road.

This event will celebrate the past year of pride and community and will include a catered dinner, mocktails and live entertainment from an Elton John tribute performer, Crocodile Rockstar.

Individual tickets are $50 each and a table of six is $300. Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://bit.ly/3XMW7kZ">bit.ly/3XMW7kZ</a>. Proceeds go toward Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network, a nonprofit organization.