HOSEK: Celebrating summer fun in St. Louis

It’s hard to say goodbye to summer. Summer has always been a special time, but especially when I was young. Summer brought on the end of the school year, free of text books while relishing the sun-filled, carefree days.

It also meant family fun when dad would take a few extra days off, load the cooler with bologna sandwiches and soda pop and head off for that special experience.

Maybe the zoo with its eccentric array of animals beyond our imaginations, or maybe a museum with treasures only seen in books, even better, a ball game in the big city. Throw in an ice cream and root beer float and summer was memorable.

So it was that we found ourselves searching those same summer thrills in St. Louis.

We had slipped across the Mississippi River into Missouri’s second-largest city for one of the Midwest’s great fan fun rivalries — a baseball game between the St. Louis’ Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. However, before the first pitch, we set out to explore some fun in the Gateway City.

<strong>Lester and The King of Beers</strong>

Lester is a ham. I had no idea because up until the moment that Tom, our guide, said “look this way,” Lester was playing our visit very nonchalantly. However, the minute Tom uttered those three words, Lester’s ears stood straight up and he snapped his blazed, bay-colored face around and looked straight into the camera unerringly.

Lester commanded the room. He stands slightly over 6 feet at the shoulder or 18 hands in horse talk. He weighs in at a ton of muscle, hooves and sinew. To maintain his magnificent chestnut form, he consumes 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water a day.

Lester, if you haven’t already guessed, is a Clydesdale. And not just any old horse. Lester is one of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. We met him in an ornate brick and stained-glass stable built in 1885 on the historic 100-acre Anheuser-Busch brewery complex in St. Louis.

For years, Lester helped to pull one of the famously red, three-ton turn-of-the-century beer wagons at events through the country. At 16 years of age, however, he is now retired and the acting ambassador for the brewery. He is very good at it.

What visit to St. Louis would be complete without a stop at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery? Having called St. Louis home for more than 160 years, the house of Budweiser is well ensconced in the city’s landscape. The iconic red wagons pulled by the Clydesdales were first introduced to the American public on April 7, 1933, to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition.

And a “Budweiser Tour,” whether to see the brewing process or to meet Lester and his pals, was actually a fun way to learn about the history of brewing in America. Our tour ended in their Beirgarten for a sample of the brewery’s foamy efforts accompanied by an order of a popular St. Louis treat, toasted ravioli. A good start to the day.

<strong>The Gateway Arch National Park</strong>

Of course, it is virtually impossible to visit St. Louis and ignore the Gateway Arch which sits downtown on a 91-acre park along the Mississippi River. Believe me, you do not want to.

In a nod towards irony, beneath the tallest arch in the world lies a 140,000 square-foot underground museum. We entered the circular stainless steel and glass entrance to the Gateway Arch Museum and Visitor Center and descended three stories beneath the earth.

Long before railroads criss-crossed the continent or bridges spanned the Mississippi River, oar-propelled flat-boats and steam driven paddle-wheelers delivered tens of thousands of souls to St. Louis’ sprawling riverfront seeking a new start out west.

The museum, which is free to enter, explores St. Louis’ impact on westward expansion through six redesigned galleries that explore the beginnings of St. Louis in 1764, its contributions, both good and bad, of the “conquest” of the western frontier and culminating in the celebration of its gateway to the west with the Arch’s completion just over 200 years later.

Displays of stage coaches, Conestoga wagons, log cabins, and American Bison and Native American lifestyles all contribute to a better understanding of life both before and after European settlement. Children, and frankly, this adult, were enthralled by the spacious and interactive museum.

And then, there is the Arch.

Reaching 630 feet above the landscape, the arch, which was designated a National Park in 2018, is the tallest monument in the Western Hemisphere. There are 1,076 steps to the top of the stainless steel-clad memorial, but, for a small fee, a four-minute, slightly claustrophobic, tram ride will take you up to its viewing level for spectacular views of the St. Louis skyline and the Mississippi River.

The park also includes over five miles of riverfront trails and the city’s Old Court House, the scene of the infamous Dred Scott decision.

<strong>Summer’s past-time: Baseball</strong>

St. Louis is a baseball town and its beloved Cardinals are embraced and cheered at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium, a beautifully retro-styled ballpark next to the Arch.

Even if you are rooting for the other team (we tend towards Cubbie blue) it’s easy to be charmed by the hospitality of Busch Stadium. We settled into our seats for an evening game with soda and peanuts in hand.

Shortly after a wonderful rendition of our National Anthem, the grounds crew covered the infield with a tarp as ominous dark clouds rolled in. So we explored the park, got to know our fellow fans like the couple who were celebrating his 60th birthday by visiting three ballparks in seven days!

Unfortunately, with summer fun comes unpredictable summer weather. Nearly two hours later with lightening streaking across the sky but nary a drop of rain yet to be had, the game was postponed until another day.

As the field quickly emptied, fans, in need of a baseball fix, quickly swarmed Ballpark Village which is immediately adjacent to the ballpark and a haven for everything baseball. Cardinals Nation is the center piece of the Village. A 34,000 square foot, four-level establishment with nothing but Cardinals Baseball at its finest.

Cardinals Nation includes a two-story restaurant and bar, a Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum, a Cardinals Authentic retail store and an impressive 330-seat roof top deck to watch the game.

For something a little less baseball, Broadway Oyster Bar provides a distinctive alternative. This quirky restaurant, housed in a building that was built in the mid 1840s, is just a couple of blocks from the park. The gator tacos and a muffuletta sandwich provided a taste of New Orleans in the heart of St. Louis. A couple of libations and live music completed the evening.

<strong>The St. Louis Zoo</strong>

The following sun-lit morning, we discovered that the plumage of American Pink Flamingos can tend towards an almost orange hue due to their diet. The bright shade was in stark contrast to the murky lake they stood in. They can also be quite aggressive during their demonstrative courtship display.

This we learned as we came upon a squawking flock in the shallows of their lake located within the boundaries of the 90 acres of the St. Louis Zoo.

Made famous by its former director Marlin Perkins, it lies within the beautiful 1,371-acre Forest Park and is free to enter.

We were told that the vast natural habitats house over 16,000 animals. We did not count them, but there are many, many wonderful creatures to see. Each step creates an expectation as you move from one exhibit to the next not knowing what may lie around the bend, past a grove of trees or a mound of boulders.

As we walked through the shade from a canopy of trees, we were serenaded by squeals of wonderment from children as they stared at each new exotic animal. Occasionally, the children’s boisterous expressions of joy increased in volume with the subsequent booming roar of the resident male lion.

I had many favorites, but an up close encounter with a heard of elephants and the frolicking orangutans were particularly beloved.

Outside the boundaries of the zoo is the vast landscape of Forest Park. Forest Park, officially opened in 1876, is one of the largest urban parks in the United States. At around 1,300 acres it is bigger than even Central Park in New York.

Walking back to our car we passed the north entrance of the St. Louis Art Museum where a bronze equestrian sculpture of King Louis IX of France, the name-sake of the city overlooked the Grand Basin Lake.

<strong>Fitz’s Root Beer and Bottling Company</strong>

My brother is fond of root beer. He is especially fond of Fitz’s root beer, a St. Louis classic. So, before leaving town, we stopped to visit the diner and bottling company to pick up a six-pack or two to bring to him.

Fitz’s is located in the vibrant Delmar Loop neighborhood, home to an eclectic array of shops and entertainment venues. It is also home to another free adventure, the St. Louis Loop Trolley. The 2.2-mile route, which utilizes vintage trolley cars, has 10 stops and stretches from the University City Library to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park and stops right in front of Fitz’s.

Its famous draft root beer was developed in 1947. Today, as you sit and munch on a hamburger while sipping from an icy cold mug of root beer, you can actually watch the soda being bottled on a 1940s bottling line behind windows just off the dining room floor.

After loading the car with several bottles of root beer and a few other flavors, we pointed the car back across the river towards Illinois, passing by the Arch, the gateway to summer fun in St. Louis.

St. Louis, Missouri is located in the heart of the Midwest near the confluence of the Mississippi and the Missouri rivers.

• Anheuser-Busch campus: <a href="https://www.budweisertours.com/stltours" target="_blank">budweisertours.com/stltours</a>

• Gateway Arch National Park: <a href="https://www.gatewayarch.com" target="_blank">gatewayarch.com</a>

• Busch Stadium (Home of the Cardinals): <a href="https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/ballpark" target="_blank">mlb.com/cardinals/ballpark</a>

• Broadway Oyster Bar: <a href="https://www.broadwayoysterbar.com" target="_blank">broadwayoysterbar.com</a>

• St. Louis Zoo: <a href="https://stlzoo.org" target="_blank">stlzoo.org</a>

• Fitz’s Bottling Company and Diner: <a href="https://fitzsrootbeer.com" target="_blank">fitzsrootbeer.com</a>