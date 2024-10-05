A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A time of change

This is, by far, the most difficult column I’ve had to write.

I’ve spent the last four years living and breathing local news as an editor and reporter with the Daily Journal, and it’s with a heavy heart that I vacate this post.

Though I’m excited about a new career opportunity that’s come about, it was an incredibly difficult decision to leave the Journal. I’ve come to love my adopted community of Kankakee County and have thoroughly enjoyed reporting the community’s news.

More than that, I’ve grown very attached to the newsroom and it will be sad to not see the team every day.

It’s been an amazing four years and I give ample thanks to the Daily Journal for taking a chance on me and allowing me to connect with the community in such a special way.

The Journal is an institution that has been capturing the counties of Kankakee/Iroquois/Will for nearly two centuries. As print media has evolved over time, the Journal’s dedication to community has never changed.

Though the newsroom staff is much smaller than it once was, it’s nothing short of impressive the amount of local content our reporters, editors and photographers produce on a daily basis. I’ve never seen a group of harder working people.

There’s also a team of advertising, circulation, finance and support staff that are crucial to creating the news product.

I’m glad to share that I will continue to write this column as well as the occasional feature article. However, I won’t be involved in the paper’s day-to-day operations. I have no doubt this will be a strange adjustment as I learn to let go.

While I like to think that I’ve grown as a writer since I began here, I know for sure that I’ve grown as a person: and that’s thanks to both the community and to those I’ve been fortunate enough to work with for the last 1,405 days.

Thank you for challenging me to step out of my comfort zone and become a true part of this journalistic team. I’m forever indebted to your trust.

And to the countless folks I’ve met over the years who have trusted me to tell your stories, I will always be grateful. This experience has truly been one of the greatest joys of my life.

As I said, this column will continue. If you have anything to send my way, please do so at editors@daily-journal.com or message me on Facebook at Taylor Leddin — Writer.