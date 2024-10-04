Tuesday Book Review back in action after summer hiatus

It was a great kick off to the 68th year and fall season of Tuesday Book Review on Tuesday at the Quality Inn in Bradley. TBR President Claire McElroy welcomed everyone back, reintroduced current officers, and presented past-president Yvonne Chalfant with praise for her years of service and a small gift of appreciation.

TBR members were delighted to be back after a three-month hiatus. They not only enjoyed each other’s company and riveting conversations over a tasty lunch, they were treated to local author, Sue Fox, who gave a 30-minute presentation on her book, “Little Women of Baghlan: The Story of a Nursing School for Girls in Afghanistan.” This historical non-fiction is based upon the diaries, stories, and artifacts kept by her friend, Joanne Carter Bowling, affectionately known throughout the book as Jo.

The club reported that hearing about how open and progressive Afghanistan was culturally in the late 1960s as compared to today was surprising.

Sue and Jo both worked together as RNs at Riverside Medical Center. Jo wanted to tell her story and Sue took up the challenge. She took writing class and joined a literary group all while reading Jo’s diary and reviewing her records and artifacts from her time in Afghanistan (1968 through 1970). Jo was one of Peace Corps’ 1,700 volunteers in the country during that time.

Following Sue’s remarks, she showed a slide show with photographs from Jo’s time in Afghanistan and the people she met and then entertained questions from attendees. Sue also generously gifted one book per table and stayed to sell and autograph books.

TBR will meet again Nov. 5 at Quality Inn to hear from author Phyllis Holstein Mund speak to her book “God Over Grief.”

