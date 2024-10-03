Q&A: Will there be another season of 'The Last Thing He Told Me'?

You have questions. I have some answers.

<strong>Q:</strong> Will there be another season of “The Last Thing He Told Me” on Apple TV+? The first season ended abruptly.

<strong>A:</strong> Yes. The thriller’s first season, starring Jennifer Garner, was based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave. Deadline.com says the second season will be based on Dave’s sequel novel, which is due out next year — before the new TV season airs.

<strong>Q:</strong> In the ‘90s or 2000s there was a show on Sunday evenings about a girl whose father was taken away from her at an early age. I think it had something to do with him being accused of murdering someone. Years later the story line revolved about her returning to her original home on the East Coast, possibly the Hamptons or some other rich area. The title was possibly one word. Thanks for any help!

<strong>A:</strong> It appears you are remembering “Revenge,” a drama starring Emily Van Camp and Madeleine Stowe, which originally aired on ABC for four seasons from 2011-15. You can find it streaming on Hulu and Disney+. There have also been DVD releases. (Shop carefully because of other productions also called “Revenge,” such as a 1990 movie starring Kevin Costner.)

<strong>Q:</strong> In reading various articles about the recent documentary on “The Sopranos,” I’m wondering if the series will ever be run again. I missed it when it was on originally and would love to see it, even after all these years.

<strong>A:</strong> You can find “The Sopranos” in several places. HBO on demand has the complete series as well as “Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos,” the documentary you read about. Max has the entire series, the documentary and “The Many Saints of Newark,” a prequel movie. There have also been DVD and Blu-ray releases of the complete series, and Prime Video has it.

<strong>Q:</strong> Any suggestions as to the availability of the old “Peter Gunn” series?

<strong>A:</strong> The 1958-61 detective drama starring Craig Stevens was one of the coolest shows of its day. (One grand example: the episode “Streetcar Jones.”) Created by Blake Edwards, it had the debonair Stevens, stylish visuals and Henry Mancini’s music. TV music historian Jon Burlingame says Mancini’s jazz-based work “altered the direction of television scoring practically overnight.” A recent Burlingame book is “Dreamsville: Mancini, Peter Gunn and Music for TV Noir.”

As for finding the show, streaming sources include Tubi, Hoopla, the Roku Channel and Freevee. There’s also a set of the entire series on DVD, although it can be expensive. You may want to check your local library.

<strong>Q:</strong> Do you know whether the movie “North Dallas Forty” is available on DVD or streaming? We loved that movie but haven’t seen it anywhere.

<strong>A:</strong> As we are now in the NFL season, it’s a good time to check out this 1979 film, based on the novel by former Dallas Cowboy Peter Gent, with excellent performances by Nick Nolte and Mac Davis. Pluto TV has it streaming for free, but with commercials; It’s for rent on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. And there are DVD, Blu-ray and 4K releases.