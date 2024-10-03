Nearly 9 in 10 believe in love at first sight with their pets

More dog owners had an “instant connection” with their pet than with their partner, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 dog owners in serious relationships revealed that 80% had an immediate connection with their dog, compared to 69% who said the same for their partner.

Results found that respondents were also more likely to believe in “love at first sight” with animals than people: 87% compared to 62%.

Still, one in five (19%) said it took time to build a bond with their dog and, of those respondents, 20% questioned whether they made the right decision in adopting their pet because they didn’t have an instant connection.

But the wait was worth it: 74% said the bond between them and their dog is stronger because they had to build it over time.

Commissioned by The Honest Kitchen and conducted by Talker Research, the survey asked respondents if there was anything they wish they knew, ahead of adopting their dog.

A variety of these answers related to food — which may not be surprising, as 76% admit food is their love language and they take great care in feeding their dog only the best.

More than half say they feed their dog better than they feed themselves.

“Choosing the right food for your pet is a great way to show how much you love them: it’ll set them up for a long and healthy life,” says Miki Dosen, CMO at The Honest Kitchen. “It’s important to remember, though, that no two pets are the same — so whether it’s your first pet or your fifth, pet parents are likely in for some surprises along the way.

“One pet may love everything you put in their bowl, the other may have a pickier palate, and it can be a struggle to find the right food for your pet — especially when they have different needs: whether that’s due to their breed or any dietary sensitivities.”

One person commented: “I wish I knew the different types of dog food on the market and which ones were the best for my dog. It took a lot of research to find the perfect one.”

Another wished they knew “what brand of dog food was good for his stomach.”

Other respondents bemoaned their lack of knowledge before adopting a pet, like, “The true investment of time” that comes with having a dog — and how, “They are literally like raising children.”

The love they have for their dogs also surprised some respondents. More than one wrote that if they knew “The amount of joy they bring, I would have gotten one sooner.”

Despite the challenges and the surprises, 83% of respondents claim the pet ownership experience is even better than expected.

The same number agreed that while it’s messy and not always easy, they wouldn’t change their experience with their dog for anything. “There’s so much to look forward to when you have a dog, but we wouldn’t be honest if we didn’t acknowledge how hard it can be, too,” says Dosen. “At the end of the day it’s the full experience — both highs and lows — that make it one of the most meaningful relationships people have in their lives.”

What pet owners prefer to know before adopting a dog:

• I wish I had known about his ‘taste’ in furniture.

• How much love he has to give and how easy he was to train.

• She was a rescue dog and had a few little quirky ways about her. We wonder what her life was like before we rescued her.

• The proper care products to purchase in advance for the breed of dog I have.

It feels like watching a child grow up, but you know you’re going to outlive them.

• The best training techniques for my dog.

• How much I would love her.

• That she would be jealous of me and my husband lol.

• I should have brought two home and not just the one. So he’d always have a buddy.

• That she was born earlier so we could have had her sooner.

• That rescues often will exhibit odd behaviors forever, even after you bond.

<strong>Survey Methodology</strong>

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American dog owners — who are in a relationship (dating, engaged, married) — was commissioned by The Honest Kitchen between June 20 and June 24, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).