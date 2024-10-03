Cavender benefit set for Sunday at Aroma Park Boat Club

AROMA PARK — From 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Aroma Park Boat Club, 199 Boat Club Road, a benefit will be held for Limestone native Nathaniel Cavender, 48, who has glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer.

He and his wife, Shawnna Isaacs, are now Louisiana residents and will be traveling back to their home county for the benefit being put on by family and friends.

There is a $10 cover at the door which includes food (food will be available until they run out), live entertainment from My Blind Mind (who will be playing classic hits) and the opportunity to participate in a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Among the silent auction items are a signed baseball and baseball card from MLB player Tyler Stuart, who is a cousin of the family.