Community Calendar: Oct. 2-8

<strong>Oct. 2</strong>

<strong>Harbor House movie night</strong>

At 5:30 p.m., screen “The Color Purple” at Paramount Theater in Kankakee. This event is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

<strong>Oct. 3-5</strong>

<strong>St. Anne Pumpkin Fest</strong>

Kicking off Thursday and running through Saturday is the annual St. Anne Pumpkin Fest in the village of St. Anne. Events include parades, live music, kids zone, blood drive, rummage sale and more.

<strong>Oct. 4</strong>

<strong>Vendor fair & movie at museum</strong>

Before a screening of “Hocus Pocus” is a vendor fair that begins at 4 p.m. on the museum grounds, where visitors can enjoy shopping for all their favorite fall scents, treats and decor, dinner from the Bennett-Curtis House, face painting, crafts and games. The movie begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Column Garden. Event entry is free.

<strong>Fish Fry Fundraiser</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 Main St., Manteno, the Friends of the Manteno Public Library will be hosting a fish fry fundraiser. Tickets are required in advance and can be purchased at <a href="https://bit.ly/47MoPXG" target="_blank">bit.ly/47MoPXG</a>. There will be a cash bar, raffle baskets, 50/50 raffle and auction. The $15 ticket includes a fish dinner. The $10 ticket is your choice of chicken tenders and fries, grilled cheese and chips or hot dog and chips. At 5 p.m. will be a performance by the Manteno High School Acapella Ensemble. At 6 p.m. will be a performance by Sixty Degrees.

<strong>Oct. 4-6</strong>

<strong>ICHS Harvest Daze</strong>

Starting with a fish fry at 4 p.m. Friday on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, the Iroquois County Historical Society will host its largest fundraiser of the year as part of Harvest Daze, which continues Saturday and Sunday with family-friendly activities, a vendor fair, pumpkin patch, book sale and more.

<strong>Oct. 5</strong>

<strong>Genealogical Society film viewing</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society will be viewing a film, “Kankakee—See Your Town — Yourself in Motion Pictures—1937,” at 10 a.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, third floor meeting room, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. This is a two-hour, black-and-white, silent movie filmed on the streets of downtown Kankakee. Were you there? Maybe your father was. Or grandmother. This viewing is free and open to the public.

<strong>GSM’s Touch A Truck</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Manor, 4129 N. State Route 17, Momence, will be the second annual Touch A Truck event. The event is free and family-friendly and is an opportunity for kids and adults of all ages and abilities to explore and climb aboard a variety of cool vehicles. From fire trucks to semis, and everything in between, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

<strong>KVPD Fall Festival</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the River Road Sports Complex in Kankakee, 1895 River Road, the Kankakee Valley Park District will host its second annual Fall Festival featuring the first responders mushball tournament, fall color run, 7th annual Touch A Truck, and a kids fun zone featuring Rubble and Skye (from “Paw Patrol”).

<strong>HFK Haunted History</strong>

From 2-3 p.m., HFK will present Haunted History. Sit back and listen, if you dare, to the entertaining and chilling tales of the historical hauntings of the Midwest. Stories of the S.S. Eastland, Brookfield Zoo, Fort Dearborn Massacre and John Dillinger (to name just a few) help to guarantee spooky goosebumps while learning a bit of history at the same time. The cost is $12 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. Cost includes refreshments, and tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.app.dvforms.net/api/dv/34xxd4" target="_blank">app.dvforms.net/api/dv/34xxd4</a>.

BB Rotary Flannel Fest

From 2-5 p.m. at Splitting Targets, 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee, the Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club will host its annual Flannel Fest. The cost is $30 per person, and that includes a drink and 30 minutes of axe throwing. There will be a chili cookoff happening among area fire departments.

Oct. 6

89th annual Greek Fest

The event will be held on the historic church grounds at 296 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee. This will be a full-scale festival, with music, dancing, all manner of festivities and, of course, wonderful Greek food. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with plenty of free parking on recently cleared lots just across the street.

Auxiliary Bingo

At 1 p.m. at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, ages 13 and older can play games of bingo. The cost is $10 for two cards and $3 for each extra card (cash only). There will be 10 regular games for prizes and three special games for cash prizes. Outside food allowed. This is a fundraiser for the legion’s auxiliary. Children younger than 6 not allowed in.

River Valley Choral Ensemble concert

The River Valley Choral Ensemble will present a concert of choral music at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This new community choir is celebrating its first year of making music with a free performance. The concert theme is Songs of Inspiration, including a variety of music to inspire fun, faith, peace, brotherhood and remembrance. The program is free and open to everyone.

Oct. 8

DVAM Day of Unity

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Harbor House invites community members to take the pledge to stand united against domestic violence. Go to <a href="https://www.linktr.ee/HHDVAM" target="_blank">linktr.ee/HHDVAM</a> for more information and to take the pledge.

Yarn Factory Listeners

At 7 p.m. at Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, join for the seventh installment of Yarn Factory Listeners: Kankakee Storytelling where five to seven individuals share an eight-minute true, personal story.