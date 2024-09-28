REEL TALK: 'Lee' succeeds cinematically but lacks in tying together ending

Kate Winslet portrays Lee Miller, a World War II photojournalist for Vogue UK whose images still haunt us today, although the name might be all but lost.

We meet Miller as an older woman during an interview with Antony, a young man who wants to know her story. Humble, Miller reluctantly takes Antony on her life’s journey with brutal honesty, looking at the images stored in long-forgotten boxes.

We travel back in time to WWII and walk beside Miller as she witnesses the world around her changing. She is brave and finds a way to always help those in need, particularly other women. She’s a hardened woman, but she sees clearly into the crystal ball of life, knowing these images she has captured will honestly portray what is happening.

Miller had lived a luxurious life, traveling as a model around the world. We meet her and her Parisian friends, and she finds and falls in love with Roland Penrose (Alexander Skarsgard), an artist who immediately is drawn to this independent and beautiful woman. Their lives take them to England to escape the imminent Paris invasion, and it is there Miller is driven to capture on film the horrors of war.

Being female works against Miller at every turn; prohibited from traveling to the front line from the British government, she uses her American status to work around that gender bias. Still, on the front lines, Miller is turned away by the male powers that be, but by befriending David E. Scherman (Andy Samberg), a photographer for Life Magazine, doors now are opened for the pair to get first-hand images of the sickeningly grotesque torture of Jewish people by the Nazis.

This movie does a lot of things right. We meet someone who was instrumental in communicating the atrocities of WWII to the general public. Thanks to precise cinematography and direction and the subtle skills of Winslet, we feel we are walking alongside Miller.

We feel the anger, the profound sadness, and the frustration in every experience. Where the film loses its course is in its storytelling technique. It’s much like having snapshots, apropos in this situation, and we are looking at the life experiences with little cohesion and too many details missing. There’s really no narrative arc to the film, which creates a sense of malaise after the half-way mark.

Then, as the film wraps up, the writers — Liz Hannah, Marion Hume and John Collee — cheat us by using cheap “aha” moments to make it come full circle. The final scene has two such moments that left me not only dissatisfied but angry at being duped into what I believed to be true.

I always have said endings can make or break a movie, and this one does exactly that; however, that’s not to say “Lee” isn’t worth seeing.

Lee Miller was a pivotal figure in photojournalism during WWII. Without her and her companion Scherman, we might not truly have known or understood the nightmare millions of families experienced.

Winslet is also a reason to see this film as she never shies away from a tough role, and this is certainly a tough one. Cinematically, “Lee” transports us back in time and allows us to experience Miller’s every moment. If you can forgive the film for taking a cheap way to an end, then “Lee” is worth your time and money.

Reel Talk rating: 2½ stars

“Lee” is now playing in theaters.