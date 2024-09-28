Library Life: Week of Sept. 29, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Little Learners: At 10 a.m. Thursday, children up to 30 months can make new friends, build early literacy skills and have a blast.

• Haunted Coloring Club: From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can join for spooky coloring and conversation.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Art Attack: At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, grades third through eighth can enjoy a variety of hands-on activities inspired by famous artists.

• Melody Makers: At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, ages 2 to 5 can enjoy singing, dancing and playing as it relates to early literacy.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, join to discuss “The Good Part” by Sophie Cousens.

• Art Workshop: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth can learn art techniques and make projects. Call to register.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Stuffie Sleepover: Bring your favorite stuffed animal to the library between 2-7 p.m. Friday. At 6 p.m. is a story and a snack (pajamas encouraged). Return between 9 a.m. and noon Oct. 5 for a surprise.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Nighttime Storytime: Meets at 6 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Hitchcock Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, watch and discuss “The Lodger.”

• Trunk or Treat: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 will be the fourth annual Trunk or Treat with a bounce house, face painting, family game zone and pumpkin decorating contest. This is free, and registration is only required for pumpkin decorating.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: Book club will meet at noon Oct. 23. The book is “Beneath A Scarlet Sky” by Mark Sullivan.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Medical Empowerment: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join Dr. Marquita Lewis-Thames to learn about being the CEO of your own health.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Sourdough Basics: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Elaine Whitesell will teach the basics of baking sourdough bread. Registration required.

• Yoga for Beginners: On Oct. 3, join Colleen Edmonson for a beginners class.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Story Explorers: At 6 p.m. Monday, kids can explore books one author at a time.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Loyally, Luke” by Pepper Basham; “Castle of Refuge” by Melanie Dickerson; “Finding You” by Amy Clipston.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544