Iroquois County Historical Society hosting Harvest Daze

It’s that time of year — welcoming autumn and all the tastes, sounds, colors and treats that go with it.

Iroquois County Historical Society’s biggest fundraiser, Harvest Daze, is set to kick off Oct. 4, with a fish fry on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Fish will be served 4-7 p.m. and can be enjoyed in the tent or taken as carry-out.

Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 with Watseka American Legion Post 23 presenting the flag and Earl Kroll singing the national anthem. The 18th annual car show will be set up on the south side of the museum grounds. During the day, attendees can visit the booths set up by 60 vendors, who will offer things such as art/paintings, wood crafts, knitted and crocheted items, jewelry, photography, garden produce, bakery items, etched glass, herbs, engravings, jams and much more. Saturday will close at 4 p.m.

Activities are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6. The 21st annual tractor show will take place on the south lawn, and a kiddie tractor pull is set to take place. Weigh-in for the kiddie tractor pull starts at 12:30 p.m., with the pulls starting at 1 p.m.

Both days will have a lot going on: Food will be available at the Red Barn; there will be ham and bean dinners in the big tent; vendors will be offering their wares; there will be a Kidz Zone; pumpkin-decorating contest entries will be set up in the Pumpkin Patch and will be waiting to be judged by visitors; and there will be a silent auction.

A bake sale will be ongoing both days in the Victorian Room. It is noted baked goods still are being accepted for the bake sale and can be dropped off at the museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 4 or sometime Saturday morning. For more information, call 815-432-2215 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week.

ICHS is a nonprofit organization that raises funds during the year to support the Old Courthouse Museum.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com</a> for a full list of Harvest Daze activities.