Harbor House recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month with activities, initiatives

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the prevalence of domestic violence and supporting survivors in the community.

“At Harbor House, we are committed to breaking the cycle of abuse by providing safe shelter, critical resources and compassionate support to those affected,” Harbor House said in a news release. “This month, we invite everyone to join us in spreading the message that help is available, and no one should have to face domestic violence alone.”

Through education, outreach and advocacy, Harbor House strives to empower survivors and create a future in which everyone can live free from fear and violence. Harbor House’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month calendar includes various initiatives and activities.

<strong>DVAM APPAREL</strong>

Take a stand against domestic violence by participating in Purple Thursday (Oct. 17) during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On this day, Harbor House encourages everyone to wear purple as a symbol of support for survivors and a commitment to ending domestic violence.

To have an even bigger effect, consider purchasing apparel from Harbor House’s fundraiser.

“Not only will you be showing your solidarity, but your purchase will also help fund vital services and programs for those affected by domestic violence in our community,” Harbor House said in a news release.

For more information, go to <a href="https://tinyurl.com/ynv22j4m" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/ynv22j4m</a>.

<strong>YARD SIGNS</strong>

Show your support for survivors and help raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month by displaying a free yard sign from Harbor House. These signs are a simple yet powerful way to spread the message that the community stands united against domestic violence.

“By placing a sign in your yard, you’re not only showing solidarity with survivors but also helping to educate others about the importance of this issue,” Harbor House said. “Together, we can create a visual statement of hope and support that reminds everyone that help is available, and no one is alone.”

Pick up signs between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Harbor House’s Kankakee office at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday or between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harbor House Resale Shoppe at 100 E. Walnut St., Watseka.

To register for events or to purchase DVAM apparel from Harbor House, go to <a href="https://linktr.ee/HHDVAM" target="_blank">linktr.ee/HHDVAM</a>.

• Movie night: At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2, screen “The Color Purple” at Paramount Theater in Kankakee.

• DVAM Day of Unity: On Oct. 7, take the pledge to stand united against domestic violence.

• Purple Thursday: On Oct. 17, wear purple to stand with survivors.

• Their Story: Running from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 17 at Trinity Church in Watseka. Register ahead of time.

• Pets for Prevention Photo Contest: Runs from Oct. 21-31. See Harbor House’s Facebook to enter.

• Decoracion de ofrendas para Dia de los Muertos: At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Capilla Santa Rosa de Lima in Kankakee.

• Candlelight Vigil: At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 will be the annual Candlelight Vigil remembering lives lost to domestic violence. This will take place on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

• Polyvictimization: From noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29, a free webinar will discuss when lightning strikes in the same place twice. Featuring Myra Strand. Register ahead of time.