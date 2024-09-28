A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Get out there and vote!

OK, friends: We’ve done this before, but it’s that time of year, so allow me to get up on my soapbox again.

Early voting has commenced for the general election and, if you’re registered and a non-vote-by-mailer, you can go to the county clerk’s office to cast your vote ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

It’s no secret that this is a big (and polarizing) election year. Though many of us are, understandably, wrapped up in what’s happening on a national level, we can’t let that distract us from the fact that there’s plenty of local races happening, too.

More often than not, those local elections have more of an impact on our day-to-day than national so it’s imperative to not overlook them.

The first step is making sure you’re registered to vote. Illinois residents can register at <a href="https://ova.elections.il.gov" target="_blank">ova.elections.il.gov</a>.

If you think you’re registered but you’re not 100% sure of your status, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeevotes.com" target="_blank">kankakeevotes.com</a>. This will have you enter your first and last name, the last four digits of your social security number and your driver’s license number. It will then give you your voting status, precinct number and polling place (if voting on Election Day).

If you’re not a Kankakee County resident, go to your county clerk’s website for a similar form.

This also gives you a look at who represents you, broken down by federal, state, congressional, legislative, representative, educational service region, county, county board, city/village and ward (if applicable).

Additionally, you can download a sample ballot to see all of the options you’ll be given on your actual ballot.

I implore you to take the time to research every single name on the ballot. See what their values, plans and credentials include. Do they align with your morals and values? If so, they’re probably worth your vote.

It can certainly be appealing (especially in the current political climate) to vote along party lines. Though you’re likely to wind up doing that anyway, it’s still worth your time to look up the contenders for your vote.

I mean, if someone is going to represent you, shouldn’t you know who they are?

Don’t take this opportunity for granted — get out there and vote!

At the very least, you’ll get a sticker.