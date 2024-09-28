5 Photos: RVSRA enjoying softball, volleyball

It’s been a month of celebration at River Valley Special Recreation Association, as athletes in various programs have been receiving accolades.

On Sept. 8, athlete Shane Holdosh took third place at the Special Olympics State Softball Tournament in Springfield.

“We are so proud of Shane for his incredible achievement,” RVSRA Executive Director Kristin Giacchino said.

On Sept. 15, RVSRA’s Modified Volleyball Team took second place in the Special Olympics Regional Volleyball Tournament in Oak Lawn.

“We are so proud of our athletes and coaches for all their hard work and dedication this season,” Giacchino said.