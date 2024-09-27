Haas hosting blood drive Wednesday in Monee

MONEE — From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the village of Monee Parks and Recreation Community Room, 5218 W. Court St., Monee, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will host a blood drive.

“Donating blood is an excellent way to help out our local community,” said Haas in a news release. “That is why I am inviting all residents to come out and donate blood at our upcoming blood drive. Every donation makes a difference and can save lives.”

This event is hosted in partnership with the American Red Cross. Appointments are not required but are highly encouraged. To book an appointment, go to <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a> and enter the zip code 60449 under “Find a Drive” to find this event.

For more information, call 815-523-7779, or go to <a href="https://www.RepHaas.com" target="_blank">RepHaas.com</a>.