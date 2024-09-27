Garden of Prayer hosting hiring event

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10, Garden of Prayer Youth Center will be hosting a hiring event at the Safe Haven location at 101 S. Division St., Aroma Park.

Available positions include preschool teacher, early childhood education daycare teacher, daycare teacher assistant, prevention initiative early childhood education family support worker, prevention initiative early childhood education curriculum coach, youth group home direct care staff, direct care worker (girls shelter), LifeSet case manager team supervisor, LifeSet case specialist and therapist.

For more information or to reserve an interview time slot, contact Tommi McElroy, human resources generalist, at 815-933-2493, ext. 100, or <a href="mailto:lmcelroy@gopyouthcenter.org" target="_blank">lmcelroy@gopyouthcenter.org</a>.