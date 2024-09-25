Sugar Creek Opera 'Last Kiss of Summer' concert set for Sunday

It will be a classical music program that sends a message of the beauty of simple living in a small town.

That’s the summary by Megan Brunning, who will be the soprano singer at Sugar Creek Opera’s “Last Kiss of Summer” concert at 7 p.m. Sunday. The event will take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Watseka, 215 E. Cherry St.

The concert is 90 minutes. Tickets cost $28 for general admission and $50 for the first two rows. Tickets available at sugarcreekopera.com, or call 815-432-3830.

The program includes Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite” and Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville Summer of 1915.”

Both works, she said, celebrate simple and small-town life. Knoxville is about a son’s last summer with his father.

The concert will include pieces that are for a singer and orchestra, for a singer and piano and some that are just orchestra.

Brunning said she is excited to be returning to Watseka. Helen Todd, the general director of Sugar Creek, gave Megan her first professional role as Queen of the Night in “The Magic Flute” a decade ago.

Now Brunning has appeared with Tri-Cities Opera in New York, with the Metropolitan Opera Guild, Hamburger Kammeroper, St. Petersburg Opera, Asheville Lyric Opera, Opera for the Young and Princess Cruises.

But she enjoys small towns and now lives in one, Indianola, Iowa, which is the home of the Des Moines Opera.

Brunning performed in Sugar Creek’s concert last year, “Love is in the Air!” A coloratura soprano, she has been praised for her “bombproof top notes.”

Casey Robards will conduct the orchestra. She also is returning to Watseka. There will be 13 instrumentalists, including violins, violas, cellos, bass, flute, clarinet and piano.

The audience, she said, will recognize “Simple Gifts,” part of the Aaron Copland works. Other notable selections include Copland’s “Pastorale” and “Old Poem” and a piece by Ricky Ian Gordon, “and flowers picked themselves.”

“If you have not heard an opera singer before,” Robards said, “this is an amazing opportunity to do so.” She tells people to bring a friend.

Robards, who lives in Champaign, is a music director, pianist and vocal coach. She has given recitals throughout the United States, Europe, Central and South America and Asia. She is the music director of Ensemble Concert 21, a chamber group devoted to contemporary music and mentoring young and emerging composers.

In 2024-25, she will conduct with the Indianapolis Opera, Opera Columbus, El Paso Opera and Soo Opera. She is a member of the faculty of the University of Illinois.

The concert will include original works by young composer Isabella Stahl, a freshman at Lawrence University and Conservatory in Appleton, Wis. Stahl chose Lawrence because of the excellence of its faculty.

Her compositions that will be performed include “Always Near” and “Evening Song.” “Evening Song” puts music to a poem by Willa Cather. “Always Near” is a memorial touching on the death of Stahl’s grandmother.

Stahl says she has been inspired by her father and mother, Daren Stahl and Helen Todd, and has been surrounded by music from a young age.

She has also composed pop music. Her tunes, “Luna,” “Jupiter” and “Give Me a Name” are contained on “Emerald Isle” and are available on streaming services.

Sponsors for the event include First Trust Bank, Iroquois Federal Bank and WGFA radio. Donations may be made at any time to <a href="https://www.sugarcreekopera.com" target="_blank">sugarcreekopera.com</a> to support live classical music to children as part of the Opera for the Young tour.