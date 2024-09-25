Pet of the Week: Sept. 25, 2024

Name: Clyde

Age: 6

My People and Place of Residence: Dawn Van Sipma and Mike Bay, of Alsip.

A Little Bit About Me: Clyde is a rescue. He loves his mom and dad but is definitely a mommy’s boy. He gets mad at you when you leave him alone. He loves his cat sister but not as much as she loves him. He loves all his stuffed animals and loves when Grandma and Grandpa come to visit. He is the sweetest dog ever.

Favorite Treat: Of course, cheese. You cannot even sneak into the crisper drawer without him coming to the refrigerator.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Give me more dog bones and let me run around my yard.”