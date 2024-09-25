Community Calendar: Sept. 25 to Oct. 2

<strong>Sept. 26</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club presentation</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee Valley Garden Club will host Deb Terrill, local plant presenter and author, with her presentation on The New World of Tropical Plants and Their Care. All interested in plants, from novice to master, are welcome to attend. Call Diane at 815-939-4416 to RSVP and for additional information.

<strong>’80s Neon Bingo Night</strong>

At 6 p.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley American Legion Post 766 — Auxiliary will host an ’80s-themed bingo night for ages 13 and older. The cost is $10 for two cards and $3 for each extra card. This is a fundraiser for the auxiliary.

<strong>Haunted corn maze at Rietveld’s</strong>

Sept. 26 begins Rietveld’s Farmstand and Greenhouse’s haunted corn maze. The recommended age is 13 and older. Ages younger than 13 are allowed, but they must be accompanied by an adult. Visits are available from 8-11 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting Sept. 26 and running through Oct. 26. The cost is $25 per person and refunds are not available. Strobe lights, fog and realistic props create an intense atmosphere. Rietveld’s is at 4067 E. 4000N Road, Bourbonnais. Go to Rietveld’s Farmstand and Greenhouse on Facebook for more information.

<strong>Sept. 26-29</strong>

<strong>Manteno Oktoberfest</strong>

Festival events include a carnival, parade, live music, food vendors and more. The carnival, by Fantasy Amusements, runs from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

At 7 p.m. Saturday will be the Main Street Pharmacy Lighted Oktoberfest Parade with the theme Peace, Love, and Parade. For more information and a list of addresses participating in Garage Sale Days, go to <a href="https://www.mantenochamber.com/manteno-oktoberfest" target="_blank">mantenochamber.com/manteno-oktoberfest</a>.

<strong>Sept. 27</strong>

Arf for Heart

From 5-7 p.m. at Riverside Bourbonnais Campus, 400 Riverside Drive, Bourbonnais, join for a pawsitively heart-healthy event to celebrate World Heart Day. Bring your dog and enjoy a stroll around the walking paths at the campus while celebrating World Heart Day and raising money for heart care at Riverside. Pre-registration preferred.

» Register: <a href="https://www.myrhc.net/arf" target="_blank">myrhc.net/arf</a>

Still I Rise concert fundraiser

Nonprofit organization Still I Rise will host a fundraiser presenting a special evening of music and live entertainment from 7-11 p.m. Thursday at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Still I Rise. The goal is to raise funds for the organization, with the intent to continue to feed and clothe the homeless and those in need several times per month, expand health and wellness and financial literacy programs and enhance the services provided for youth initiatives.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/bddz8mz7" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/bddz8mz7</a>, or admission can be paid at the door. The cost is $20 for general admission and $75 for VIP admission, which includes free food, drinks and photos with celebrity DJs and the artist.

Artists performing include Tocarra, the founder and executive director of Still I Rise. DJs are DJ Vudu Spellz and DJ Swoope.

Sept. 28

Bradley Lions pork chop drive-thru

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Jewel in Bourbonnais, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting its annual drive-thru pork chop lunch. The cost is $9 and includes a pork chop sandwich, chips and applesauce.

For deliveries of five or more, call 815-953-1393.

Sept. 29

Sugar Creek Opera concert

“The Last Kiss of Summer,” a program of Sugar Creek Opera, will be presented at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Watseka, 215 E. Cherry St., Watseka. Soprano Megan Brunning will sing a variety of selections, including Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring Suite” and Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville Summer of 1915.”

Casey Robards will conduct the musicians, and the program includes songs by new composer Isabella Stahl. Tickets cost $28 for general admission and $50 for the first two rows. Order online at <a href="https://www.sugarcreekopera.com" target="_blank">sugarcreekopera.com</a>, or call 815-432-3830. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 2

Kankakee Valley Civil War Round Table

At 6 p.m. at the Bradley Public Library 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, the Kankakee Valley Civil War Round Table will present The Lost Cause and Confederate Defeat.

The free presentation is led by Phil Angelo, retired managing editor for the Daily Journal, and will explore what The Lost Cause was and what the myths were behind it. It will examine the questions: Why did the South really lose the war and how might history have played out differently?

Angelo will examine some aspects of the war beyond military, including foreign policy, economics, leadership and supply.