Carr being inducted into Memphis Music Hall

Though James Carr Sr. passed away more than 20 years ago, his name continues to live on.

On Friday, the Southern soul musical artist is being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony will run 7-10 p.m. and will honor 106 inductees.

Pastor James Carr Jr., Carr’s son, oversees Redeeming Life Ministries in Kankakee and will be traveling to Memphis with his family for the event.

“This is something I’ve been dreaming of,” Carr said of his father’s honor.

According to the Memphis Music Hall of Fame website, Carr Sr. is “one of the greatest pure vocalists that deep Southern soul ever produced.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.memphismusichalloffame.com" target="_blank">memphismusichalloffame.com</a>.

In 2020, James Carr Jr. (along with Ron E. Smith) wrote the book “The Dark End of the Street” about his father.

The book description reads, “James Edward Carr was a blues singer born in Clarksdale, Miss., in 1942. James was born the third of seven children.

“Early on in life, James suffered abuse at the hands of his father who was a preacher. At the age of nice, after his mother died, he left home and move to Memphis, Tenn. While living in Memphis as a child from place to place, James roamed the Memphis streets. He didn’t attend school or have any formal teaching, James learned from the streets. He perfected his craft as a blues singer in the streets.

“He joined a couple of gospel groups before meeting and marrying Willie Lee Moore at the young age of 20. After having his first child, James Edward Carr Jr., James Sr. landed his first break by signing with Goldwax records. As a young musician struggling with a mental illness disorder, James Sr. went on to record several tracks that landed in the Billboard Top 100.

“James Carr Sr. was taken advantage of by the music industry and was cheated out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions of dollars. This book tells the good, bad and ugly story of James Carr’s life from beginning to end.”