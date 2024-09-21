REEL TALK: Outstanding performances from 'His Three Daughters'

Family. You can’t choose them, but they’re a part of you no matter what.

Azalea Jacobs writes and directs this new film starring Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen depicting three very different sisters and how they deal with dear old Dad, Vincent (Jay O. Sanders), in hospice care.

Their relationship with Dad and with one another creates incredibly realistic situations and conversations that will make you laugh, cry and smile with your heart. Incredible performances by these women add to that authenticity, which pulls you into the story, and perhaps you even will relate to this volatile-yet-loving dynamic.

Rachel (Lyonne) is and has been Dad’s primary caregiver as she lives with him. Typically high from morning through evening, she’s the “baby” of the family; rebellious, quick-witted and laid back.

The eldest, Katie, portrayed skillfully by Coon, is a Type A personality all the way. She’s inflexible, judgmental and a control freak — all the personality traits that can divide a family in a heartbeat.

Then, we have Christina (Olsen), who’s the middle child — the mediator and peacemaker. She’s a gentle soul who loves her father but harbors extreme guilt from not helping care for him in his last difficult months.

The sisters are instructed by Angel (Rudy Galvan), the hospice coordinator, what to expect — or not — and what to do when “it” happens. Katie is hung up on the fact her sisters dropped the ball on not getting the DNR signed.

Her hyper-focused behavior, in many ways, helps her avoid the fact her father is dying in front of her. While we don’t see or meet Dad until the third act, the story revolves around him and how each daughter’s relationship varied, thanks to timing and his two marriages.

What does it mean to be a daughter, blood or step? What does it mean to be a sister? Why do these relationships take a nosedive in adulthood? And what can help create or resuscitate that?

All of these questions are answered as the trio talk, argue and actually reveal who they are to one another and, most importantly, to themselves.

The script is brilliant as it reaches into the depths of life and death and what’s important to us. Never is it heavy-handed, which allows us to gradually get to know these women now and then, pulling away the layers to see who they were as children, speaking a language known only to them.

We also find each of these women have very different perspectives of their father, which is artfully portrayed as Katie attempts to write Victor’s obituary before he draws his final breath.

The casting is equally perfect as Coon’s Katie uses her speech style, harsh and over-articulated, to demonstrate her perfectionistic personality, as Lyonne’s persona is the opposite.

Olsen’s more emotional Christina is pulled in so many directions as she attempts to deal with the situation at hand and the one on-going at home, which is easily felt thanks to her nuanced performance.

All three women create characters with whom we not only understand but perhaps we even recognize in our own families.

With outstanding performances in a film that feels like a live stage production, we experience the realities of the process of losing a parent and remembering the importance of siblings. And with a third and final surreal act, this aspect is accentuated with the utmost of emotion and love.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars

“His Three Daughters” is now streaming on Netflix.