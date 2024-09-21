New on the bookshelf: Sept. 21, 2024

<strong>Easy Rawlins back in Mosley’s ‘Farewell, Amethystine’</strong>

For more than three decades, Walter Mosley has been one of the widest-ranging and most interesting of American writers.

Mosley has published science fiction and erotica, nonfiction and children’s books. But the majority of his more than 40 books are crime fiction, and their heart is his consistently excellent series about Los Angeles private detective Easy Rawlins.

In 1990, Mosley’s terrific first novel, “Devil in a Blue Dress,” introduced Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins, a Black World War II combat veteran trying to make his way in Los Angeles in 1948. The noir mystery was rooted in Mosley’s vivid depiction of L.A. as a physical setting but also as a complex, multicultural microcosm of a changing nation.

At its center was Easy, himself a complex and fresh take on the detective hero, a man who can never for an instant forget the boundaries his race creates but never stops pushing them.

The subsequent books in the series have followed Easy into the latter half of the 20th century as he built a practice as a private investigator, gained a family of adopted children, began and ended romances, and continued long friendships, some dating back to his childhood in Houston. The crimes Easy investigates, and sometimes becomes embroiled in, often hinge in some way on race and class.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>Look for callbacks to Stephen King in gritty novel</strong>

Gabino Iglesias’ new novel, “House of Bone and Rain,” opens with a promise and a pact.

Five Puerto Rican teenagers finish high school with hopes and dreams for the future. “Then Bimbo’s mom hit the sidewalk with two bullet holes in her face, and the blood drowned out all those plans.” Aware that the police will do nothing, Bimbo vows to avenge her by killing those responsible. His band of brothers agrees to stand by him.

According to Gabe, the main narrator, he and his friends resemble “the tight-knit group of kids in a Stephen King novel.” Iglesias has not written a coming-of-age tale but, rather, a bold and brutal story about how a single-minded quest for justice tests loyalties, frays nerves and corrupts souls.

Gabe and his crew have a shared sense of purpose but individual personalities. Xavier is the smart one, Tavo is the voice of reason and Paul has the shortest fuse. Gabe is a thinker but also a shirker, unable to make a decision about moving to the United States with his girlfriend. Bimbo is the most reckless: He was imprisoned for failing to pay child support and is now involved in a marriage scam to grant a Dominican woman citizenship. When it comes to tracking down his mother’s killers, he also proves to be the most ruthless.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune

<strong>Intertwined history of man and ‘The Horse’ shaped world</strong>

Some might suggest that a doorstopper about “the influence of the horse on human history” couldn’t possibly be interesting.

Neigh, say I. Neigh.

In fact, Timothy C. Winegard’s “The Horse” is fascinating, offering a fresh perspective on how crucial horses were in human development. And it almost didn’t happen.

Abrupt climate changes eons ago, at the end of the Ice Age, drove horses to the edge of extinction. The remnants of an animal once found through much of the world were then largely confined to an area that runs roughly from eastern Europe to Central Asia — where they were hunted for food.

(One of many interesting factoids I learned is that horse meat “contains 50% more protein and 30% more iron than the leanest of beef,” as well as vitamins and minerals and essential fatty acids.)

Still, Equus caballus might have gone the way of its brethren had it not been domesticated like cattle. Small corrals designed for milking mares have been uncovered. (Horse milk is far richer in vitamins than cow’s milk.) When someone — perhaps on a dare — decided to jump on the back of one of the more docile horses, it started “a revolution” that changed the world.

— Curt Schleier, Star Tribune