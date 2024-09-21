Library Life: Week of Sept. 22, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Banned Book Secret Story Stones: This week, search for hidden, painted rocks throughout the library to win a prize.

• PageTurners: Creative readers in grades fifth through eighth can gather at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and can meet therapy dog, Buckeye.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Writers Club: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, students in grades third through eighth will gather to create a small, self-published magazine.

• Volunteen Night: From 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, teen volunteers can help decorate the youth services department for Halloween.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• STEM Drop-in Activity: Kids can stop by from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday can enjoy a dinosaur-related STEM activity.

• Book Club: Grab a copy of “The Good Part” by Sophie Cousens; the book will be discussed Sept. 30.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Stuffie Sleepover: Bring your favorite stuffed animal to the library between 2-7 p.m. Oct. 4. At 6 p.m. is a story and a snack (pajamas encouraged). Return between 9 a.m. and noon Oct. 5 for a surprise.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• All About Mushrooms: At 6 p.m. Friday, join Melora and Patrick Bales, who will teach about seasonal, local and wild mushroom varieties.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Storm Chasing for Kids: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 8 and older can join to learn about storms from Illinois Storm Chasers. Registration required.

• Create Your Own Bouquet: At 10 a.m. Sept. 28, adults can make a floral bouquet. The cost is $20 per person. Payment can be made online or in person.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Barbie in the Library: At 11 a.m. Tuesday, storyteller Lynn Rymarz will portray Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie. She’ll share Handler’s story and will have vintage Barbie items on hand.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valadez.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Friends of the Library: The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss ways to help the library. Visitors welcome.

• Family Movie: At 1 p.m. Sept. 28, families can watch “AirBud: World Pup.”

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Story Explorers: At 6 p.m. Monday, kids of all ages will explore children’s books one author at a time.

• Pen to Paper: The creative writing group meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Backwater Justice” by Fern Michaels; “Spirit Crossing” by William Kent Krueger; “This Is Why We Lied” by Karin Slaughter.

