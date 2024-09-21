Iroquois County EMA coordinator Anderson approved as Stop the Bleed instructor

WATSEKA — The Department of Defense Stop the Bleed Program is designed to train and equip the public to be able to treat traumatic injuries involving severe bleeding until first responders arrive.

“I’m excited to let everyone know that I was recently approved to be an instructor for the Stop the Bleed program, and I’m looking forward to teaching our community how to Stop the Bleed,” said Scott Anderson, coordinator for the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency, in a news release.

“My initial training sessions will be focused on providing members of our law enforcement agencies with this life-saving knowledge. I will later expand this training to teachers within our schools. Eventually, I would like to be able to offer this program to churches, organizations or individual members of the public. If you or your organization are interested in getting trained, please let me know by sending an email to my office at ema@co.iroquois.il.us, and I will start a list. I am also looking to add instructors, which will allow for more classes.”

It is estimated more than 30,000 lives could be saved each year if more people had this basic, straightforward-but-vital Stop the Bleed training.

“I’m also now part of the Stop the Bleed Coalition,” Anderson continued. “The coalition is an IRS approved, tax exempt, 501©(3) charitable organization. It was formed with a mandate to support the Stop the Bleed campaign and is the only nonprofit organization with that singular purpose.”

”The mission of the Stop the Bleed Coalition is to support the Stop the Bleed campaign by providing resources that enable collaboration and cooperation between the many people and organizations working to train and equip the nation to reduce the loss of life due to traumatic bleeding.

”The coalition is licensed by the U.S. Department of Defense to support the Stop the Bleed campaign. The Coalition offers a wide variety of DoD approved services and products to the growing Stop the Bleed community and to the general public.”