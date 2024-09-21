Green Club of Bonfield brings tractor parade to Manteno vets home

The Green Club non-profit group from Bonfield paid the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno a unique visit Sept. 13 — the club gathered with a tractor parade.

They stopped at the veterans pavilion to chat with the residents and show off their legacy tractors, of which there were about 25. Residents recognized many of the tractors from their youths.

The group then proceeded in their tractors to lunch at Mayberry Junction in Manteno.

The Central Illinois Green Club is a club for the purpose of sharing, education and promoting the knowledge of antique tractors, farm machinery and collectibles. For more information, go to <a href="https://centralillinoisgreenclub.com" target="_blank">centralillinoisgreenclub.com</a>.