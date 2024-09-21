A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Love in a Target parking lot

When planning a wedding, no detail is too small, and no item can be overlooked. At least, that’s how it feels.

The reality is that you can plan everything perfectly and be looking ahead to the day of your dreams when everything can change course in an instant.

Such was the case for my friend and former coworker when she was planning her wedding. To respect their privacy, let’s call them Kate and Todd for the sake of this column.

The year was 2020 … and I probably have to say no more because you likely know where this is headed.

Kate and Todd were planning their special day. The venue was selected, the date etched on invitations and a wedding party was standing by.

That’s all well and good but we all know now that a thing called COVID-19 did not give a single care about anyone’s plans.

Kate and I had worked together a few years prior. I guess somewhere in that time I had mentioned being an ordained minister.

On a day in mid-March 2020, I got a text from Kate that said, “You’re ordained, right?”

More than curious to know where this was headed, I responded back with my certificate from the Universal Life Church.

Kate then explained that due to concerns with the virus, she and Todd wanted to get married ASAP. They had the marriage license ready, they just needed someone to officiate.

Being that I love love and am always up for something that’ll one day make an interesting story, I said, “when and where?”

The answer was the next evening and Target.

We were planning to meet inside by the oh-so-romantic card aisle when a heavy downpour greeted us in the parking lot. Because they also had their dog, Max, we decided to move the nuptials to the car.

With Todd in the driver’s seat, Kate in the passenger’s seat and Max and I sitting in the back, we began the ceremony. I prepared some words, they wrote each other some short vows and, when I declared them married and gave the green light for a kiss, Max decided to do the same to me.

Though we all knew that this was an unusual and, let’s be honest, funny situation, once the words began flowing, it didn’t matter that we were in a parking lot. Everyone shed tears of joy as Max continued to lick my face.

A few days later, we went into a global pandemic. A year or so later, Todd and Kate had their dream wedding.

Looking through the photos, it appeared to be a lovely day. But I’ll choose to remember their wedding as a Monday evening in the Target parking lot.