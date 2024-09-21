5 Photos: Champions crowned at Kankakee County Speedway

A mere 50 points separated three local drivers in Sept. 13’s race for a championship title at the Kankakee County Speedway.

Going into Championship Night, the final night drivers can earn points, Austin McCarty, of Bourbonnais, led the pro late model division with 845 points; Chase Osterhoff, of Kankakee, held second place with 809 points; and Matt Hammond, of Bourbonnais, sat in third with 795 points.

In a heated 20-lap feature race, Hammond, the defending 2022 and 2023 champion, would secure first place for 75 points, ahead of Osterhoff in second, earning 70 points, and McCarty in third for 65 points.

The third-place finish would be enough for McCarty, 26, to hold on to his lead as the season’s overall champion in the division, his first at the speedway.