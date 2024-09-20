Still I Rise hosting concert fundraiser

Nonprofit organization Still I Rise will host a fundraiser presenting a special evening of music and live entertainment from 7-11 p.m. Thursday at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Still I Rise. The goal is to raise funds for the organization, with the intent to continue to feed and clothe the homeless and those in need several times per month, expand health and wellness and financial literacy programs and enhance the services provided for youth initiatives.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/bddz8mz7" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/bddz8mz7</a>, or admission can be paid at the door. The cost is $20 for general admission and $75 for VIP admission, which includes free food, drinks and photos with celebrity DJs and the artist.

Artists performing include Tocarra, the founder and executive director of Still I Rise. DJs are DJ Vudu Spellz and DJ Swoope.