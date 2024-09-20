MCA Senior Adult Day Center nears opening, planning campaign and respite day

As MCA Senior Adult Day Center nears its opening, founder Alicia Kleinert has started accepting both clients and volunteers for the organization.

She said MCA is signing clients up for full- and part-time spots. At this time, only private pay is being accepted, as the organization still is working to get approval to work with Medicaid.

MCA is talking with clients on an individual basis, offering sliding scale payment options, until it can become a Medicaid provider.

Additionally, the organization is working on a Community Campaign and a Respite Day for Seniors, as well as working toward opening the doors of its space at 1292 W. Station St., Kankakee, in late fall. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.mcasenioradultdaycenter.org" target="_blank">mcasenioradultdaycenter.org</a>.

<strong>COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN</strong>

The community campaign is titled Kankakee Cares for Seniors and is a virtual campaign that kicks off Sept. 30.

The goal is to raise $250,000 to support the opening of Kankakee County’s first senior adult day center. Involvement includes donations, spreading the word, volunteering and sponsorship.

<strong>RESPITE DAY FOR SENIORS</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at UpliftedCare Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000 West Road, Bourbonnais, experience firsthand what MCA has to offer. Call 779-701-9185 to register.