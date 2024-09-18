Community Calendar: Sept. 18-24

<strong>Sept. 18</strong>

<strong>Vet-To-Vet Café</strong>

All veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 18. Veterans have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

<strong>TRIAD of Kankakee County</strong>

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey will present the monthly TRIAD meeting, a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.

Events happen the third Wednesday of the month and are free to attend for senior citizens and caregivers. Snacks and beverages are provided, and there’s an opportunity to win prizes. For more information, go to <a href="https://wwwK3SAO.com/seniors" target="_blank">K3SAO.com/seniors</a>, or call 815-936-5854.

<strong>Sept. 19</strong>

<strong>KCC’s Fall Job Fair</strong>

Those seeking job opportunities in the area soon will have the chance to meet potential employers.

Kankakee Community College is hosting the Fall 2024 Job Fair, set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at KCC, 100 College Drive in Kankakee.

“The job fair is to bridge the gap between local employers and job seekers,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in a news release.

“We want to enhance job seekers’ experiences by providing them the opportunity to meet and talk with representatives from a broad spectrum of companies to discuss available positions and personally submit their résumé to recruiters.”

Anyone who needs help with resumes can visit KCC’s Career Services Center for assistance before the event, Avalos said.

An employer registration form and list of employers who have signed up for the job fair are at <a href="https://www.kcc.edu/jobfair" target="_blank">kcc.edu/jobfair</a>.

KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee.

The Job Fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center.

<strong>Sept. 20</strong>

<strong>BBCHS Annual Homecoming Brat Tent</strong>

From 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s football stadium (south end), there will be the annual homecoming brat tent for BBCHS alumni to enjoy a free dinner and watch the Boilermakers take on Rock Island in the 7:30 p.m. varsity game.

<strong>Mental Health Network roundtable</strong>

The Mental Health Network is back with its roundtable event, covering the topic of Kankakee County Mental Health Court, the county’s first problem solving court for justice-involved individuals living with mental illness.

From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, join speaker Amanda Trompler, who has been with Kankakee Probation since 2021 and has her Masters degree in forensic psychology. As the Adult Probation Officer and Mental Health Court Officer for Kankakee Probation, she has been helping to build the mental health court since 2023, when the idea was first proposed.

Problem Solving Courts are proven ways to help justice-involved individuals with mental illness receive personalized, evidence-based treatment. The courts work as a team with law enforcement, community supervision, defense, prosecution and the judge to provide ongoing support and recovery services.

<strong>Sept. 20-22</strong>

KVTA presents ‘The Producers’

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is gearing up for its first production in the 2024-25 season, “The Producers.” A scheming producer and his mousy accountant aim to produce the biggest flop on Broadway in Mel Brooks’ laugh-out-loud spectacle. The performances take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 2 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a> or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.

Sept. 21

Bradley Lions Club pancake breakfast

From 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, biscuits and gravy and sausage. The cost is $8 per person and kids 5 and younger are free. One dollar for every breakfast purchased will be donated to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Bettering Boilers Student Food Pantry. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.

Memory Boxes — Grief Workshop

Memory Boxes — Grief Workshop will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and gives individuals a chance to create a special box to hold their memories of the loved ones they have lost. A book will be read titled “The Memory Box.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to make the box unique to them with no artistic ability needed. This box can be kept as a keepsake allowing them to have reminders of their special memories and add to it whenever they wish to include more.

This free workshop is open to individuals and families with children ages 5 and older. Bring keepsake items to be added to your memory box. All other materials and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required to attend so materials can be prepared.

This will be at UpliftedCare Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais. Call 815-939-4141.

Kankakee Estival Festival

Back for its fourth year, the Kankakee Estival Festival is ready to rock Bird Park.

The all-day music event is hosted by CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts). The Estival Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (gates open at 10 a.m.) at the Don Palzer Bandshell, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee.

The event is free, open to all ages and features 30 musical acts across all genres. Additionally, there will be food and art vendors on site with items available for purchase.

The festival is all volunteer-based and donations are accepted.

BTPD’s Scarecrow Festival/CAC’s Fall Art & Craft Stroll

Dozens upon dozens of decorated scarecrows soon will adorn the exterior of Perry Farm Park, 458 N. Kennedy Drive, Bradley, and the annual Scarecrow Contest & Festival is set for 10 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Bourbonnais Township Park District, the 11th annual event allows attendees to vote for their favorite scarecrow.

Votes cost $1 each, and proceeds benefit Ascension Health Breast Cancer Foundation.

In conjunction with the scarecrow contest, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be the annual Fall Art & Craft Stroll, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Held at Perry Farm Park, the event offers free admission, parking and entertainment.

There will be more than 40 artists and crafters displaying and selling a variety of handmade items and more.

Grant Park Area Historical Society golf outing

Starting with 11 a.m. registration and lunch and a noon best-ball scramble, the Grant Park Area Historical Society will host its 16th annual golf outing at Minnie Monesse Golf Course, 15944 E. Six Mile Grove, Grant Park.

At 6 p.m. will be a buffet dinner, prizes, drawings and awards. The cost is $100 per golfer and proceeds support the Grant Park Museum and one-room schoolhouse, Point School.

To register, call Bob Schurman at 815-465-6931 or Jill Claussen at 815-465-6625.

KVSO kicks off 57th season

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will start its 2024-25 season at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Olivet Nazarene University’s Kresge Auditorium, Larsen Fine Arts Center, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, as Sean Paul Mills, the KVSO’s artistic director and conductor, leads the orchestra as it begins its 57th season.

The program features works by Edvard Grieg, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Antonin Dvorak. Joining the KVSO will be piano soloist Matthieu Bergheau.

The KVSO will continue to offer its series of free pre-concert discussions this season. These will take place 45 minutes before each performance and provide audience members with an opportunity to learn more about the composers, selections, orchestra and soloists as well as ask questions of and interact with Mills and guest artists.

There will be a coffee reception after the concert near the Larsen Fine Arts Center lobby for all attendees.

Tickets for KVSO concerts are available through the KVSO website at <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a> and at the door beginning one hour before each performance. Adults cost $30, and children cost $5.

Sept. 24

Pops in the Park

In collaboration with the Olivet Nazarene University School of Music and the village of Bourbonnais, the Olivet music education department presents Pops in the Park at 6 p.m. at The Grove, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. All ages and abilities are welcome. The event is outdoors with plenty of room to move around, and there will be sensory stations/tabletop games for enjoyment before and during the concert. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Music begins at 7 p.m.

Daily Journal Senior Fair

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, the Daily Journal will host its annual senior fair featuring exhibitors with senior products and services. There will be raffle items and door prizes, including a leather lift chair from Nelson’s Furniture and a three-month family membership to the Kankakee Area YMCA.