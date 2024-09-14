Redeeming Life Ministries bringing Youth Empowerment Initative to life with events

Redeeming Life Ministries is hosting a Youth Empowerment Initiative with several events.

The church is at 2400 Waldron Road, Kankakee, and the pastor is James Carr.

• Off to the Races Community Day: From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21, Pastor James Carr will present a community day with flag football, soccer, obstacle courses, sack races, tug of war, zipline, archery, Nerf range, face paint, food and more.

Early registration begins at 8 a.m., and regular registration is at 9 a.m. There will be a raffle for a boy and a girl bike.

The event is in conjunction with the church, Kankakee Fire Department, Olivet Department of Military Science, US Army National Guard, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America and 4-H.

For more information, call Saundra Denise Pratt at 779-301-9885.

• Joshua’s Place: The church’s day care center accepts kids as young as 6 weeks. It’s open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call Ethel Carr at 815-523-7331.

• Sip & Paint: At 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the church, Girl Scout Troop #76010 will sponsor a paint night raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Wear pink attire. RSVP to Frieda Walls at 815-954-6268.

• Fall Into Giving: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 in the church foyer, Girl Scout Troop #76010 will sponsor a blood drive. Pre-register at <a href="https://www.versiti.org/versipass" target="_blank">versiti.org/versipass</a>.