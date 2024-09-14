GSU's Center for Performing Arts releases schedule following school's 55th anniversary

In July, Governors State University celebrated its 55th anniversary. The Center for Performing Arts (The Center) is joining in the nostalgia with one of its most bold, vibrant and joyful seasons yet.

The season will feature favorites such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “The Nutcracker” and “DRUMLine Live!”

The Center’s executive director, Scott Sowinski, reflected on his first year and the season ahead.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished and will continue to accomplish. We have expanded family-friendly offerings, established new, multigenerational traditions and increased our attendance by 36%. It has been an honor to serve The Center, where I first found art (or art found me) in my own backyard. It did not take a journey to Broadway or even to downtown Chicago. We will continue our commitment to accessible, diverse and quality entertainment in your backyard, striving to make The Center the cultural hub of the Southland.”

The Center is continuing its momentum by expanding its offerings with five signature series in 2024-25:

• The Spotlight Series features national and international artists. The 2024-25 Spotlight Series will feature: The Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra and Jeff Award-winning Kokandy Productions performing “Sweeney Todd in Concert”; A Tribute to Cher, featuring Lisa McClowry in “The Beat Goes On”; the much-anticipated return of “DRUMLine Live!” and a Celebration of Motown and Soul music from Uptown.

• The Family Series continues The Center’s commitment to affordable tickets for children ($20) with Ruth Page Dance Center’s “The Nutcracker”; America’s Got Talent’s shadow dance company The Silhouettes’ “LOVE Happens”; and a fusion of live art, rock concert and magic with “ARTRAGEOUS!”

• The From Us to You Series continues its second season, featuring local, Chicagoland talent headed by The Center’s staff returning with “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” featuring a Live Shadow Cast and Audience Partici…pation just in time for Halloween as well as the beloved radio play “It’s A Wonderful Life” in December.

• The Opera Up Close and Cabaret Series showcases the power of the human voice up close and personal with the audience seated on stage, feet away from the musicians and vocalists. The Season’s Opera offerings include “HARANA,” featuring a quartet of Filipino Tenors, and a Mother’s Day brunch, featuring Opera Up Close favorites. The Cabaret series features local talent, including GovState’s own professor, Dr. Cherise Stone-Thomas, aka Joy Storm, and her Rock and Soul Band as they pay tribute to the Women of Rock and Soul Music. In March, Rosie and the Rivets pay tribute to the early days of Rock n Roll.

Tickets to individual shows and flex passes are on sale now. Flex buyers qualify by purchasing any number of tickets to three or more 2024-25 shows. Flex Buyers save 15% on tickets, enjoy flexible exchange privileges and receive invitations to the exclusive Concierge Lounge before select shows. The Concierge Lounge features complimentary drinks, appetizers and a chance to mingle with The Center staff and artists (based on availability).

For more information, ticket prices and preview videos, go to <a href="https://www.CenterTickets.net" target="_blank">CenterTickets.net</a>.