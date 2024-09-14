A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Small victories

Earlier this week, I was making dinner that required using the stove and the air fryer.

It’s always a bit of a guessing game on timing when starting a pre-heat and starting a pot of boiling water. The goal is always to get everything to finish around the same time.

Typically, I’m always off by at least a minute, but on this night, the stars aligned and the timer for the pasta and the timer for the chicken sounded at the exact same second.

It’s pretty insignificant in the grand scheme of life, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited. I’m pretty sure a flash of Kevin Dillon in “Entourage” shouting “Victory!” even came to mind.

This got me thinking about small victories. They’re, by name alone, small in importance, but they’re still worthy of acknowledgment. And that’s simply because anything that ignites a smile is work acknowledging.

It’s like when you’re driving home from work and hit every green light. You had nothing to do with this — outside of the precise time you got in the car — but it still feels like a victory.

Or when your bottles of shampoo and conditioner happen to run out at the same time, and you can start fresh with both. The same goes for when you have just enough milk left to finish out a box of cereal.

Small victories extend past timing and can come in the form of productivity or reaching a new level on Duolingo. It’s probably not cause for champagne but it’s OK to feel some pride.

I’ve written about this in the past; celebrating the little things can be a solid way to enhance your mood. This is in line with acknowledging the things you’re grateful for.

While we’ve admittedly fallen off this routine, my friend and I used to end the day by sending each other a list of three things we were grateful for that day. It could’ve been something big like feeling appreciation toward each other and other friends, or it could’ve been something small like having eaten a delicious cookie (typically on my list, I’ll admit).

Though sharing the lists held us accountable (for a little while, at least) in completing the daily task, it isn’t something that requires another person. In fact, I encourage you right now to name three things you’re grateful for and/or three recent small victories. I’ll start:

1. I’m grateful for the Diet Coke I’m drinking; 2. I’m grateful for my sister, Nikki, who celebrated her birthday this week; 3. I finished penning this week’s column.