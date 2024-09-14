5 Photos: 9/11 stair climb honors fallen at Central High School

There may no longer be any students in school born before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, but Clifton’s Central School District is making sure the next generation never forgets.

Three hundred students set out to complete the equivalent of the 110 stories, or 2,200 stairs, of the Towers on Wednesday morning for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk at the school’s football field and track.

About 50 area firefighters, community members and teachers joined the fifth- through 12th-graders in the effort to honor the 343 firefighters, and many more, who made the ultimate sacrifice 23 years ago.

For the full story and more photos, <a href="https://daily-journal.com/news/local/long-ago-but-not-forgotten-9-11-stair-climb-honors-fallen-at-central-high-school/article_6b13e75c-7054-11ef-8812-d7dce3eb571b.html" target="_blank">click here</a>.