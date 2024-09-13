KVPD hosting Civic Woods Showdown Disc Golf Tournament

The Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting its first-ever Civic Woods Showdown Disc Golf Tournament on Sept. 29.

KVPD’s Civic Woods Showdown Disc Golf Tournament is partnered with the Kankakee Area Disc Golf Association to offer this trophy-only nonsanctioned tournament. The tournament will utilize the wooded 14-acre property located directly behind KVPD’s Civic Auditorium.

Registration ends Sept. 15 and costs $45 per player. Regular registration participants will receive an event T-shirt (while supplies last). To register, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/CWShowdown" target="_blank">bit.ly/CWShowdown</a>.

Tournament details

• 12-hole course with players playing twice (24 holes total).

• Three playing levels available: beginner, intermediate and advanced.

• Designated holes throughout the course will offer an optional 50/50 ace pot for $5 each. If no one hits an ace, the ace pot will be donated to a local charity.

• Each division will have a trophy prize for the winner and runner-up.