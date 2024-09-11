Community Calendar: Sept. 11-18

<strong>Sept. 12</strong>

<strong>United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties’ Annual Celebration</strong>

United Way of Kankakee Iroquois Counties invites the public to attend its upcoming Annual Celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Deer Ridge Barn, 4345 W. 1500N Road, Kankakee.

Attendees will enjoy a relaxed evening at the beautiful event venue, with a buffet style dinner catered by The Country Table, cash bar, live music by Matt Shipley and a brief presentation recognizing the effect of United Way donors, partners and volunteers.

Tickets are available for $45 per person until Sept. 11. Proceeds raised from this event will benefit health, education and financial stability programs in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.go.rallyup.com/uwkic2024celebration" target="_blank">go.rallyup.com/uwkic2024celebration</a> (Purchase by Sept. 11)</strong>

<strong>Fall Planter Workshop</strong>

At 6 p.m., Boxed and Bloom will host a hands-on workshop, during which participants will create a beautiful 10-inch fall planter filled with five assorted annual plants, including mums, kale, cabbage and more. Learn how to plant and care for your container. All supplies will be provided for use. The workshop will be held at KCC’s Workforce Services at 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/4getANv" target="_blank">bit.ly/4getANv</a></strong>

<strong>Prevention is Power Trivia Night</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at The Lush Vine, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare Foundation (along with Riverside Cancer Institute and Riverside Baby Faces) will host a trivia night, during which you’ll test your knowledge of superheroes and learn powerful tips to keep you super healthy — because true heroes know prevention is the ultimate power.

There are two ticket options for this event. The cost is $10 per person and includes a free beverage of your choice; a two-person team costs $20, and two-person teams will be paired together to create four-person teams; four-person teams cost $40. This price includes one beverage ticket per person on your team for your choice of beverage from The Lush Vine on the night of the event. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.

This is for ages 21 and over.

» Register: <a href="https://bit.ly/3AYmxbE" target="_blank">bit.ly/3AYmxbE</a>

September Community Conversation

At 6 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the Kankakee Economic and Community Development Agency invites Kankakee residents to join them in a conversation about their neighborhoods. September’s discussion will be focused on prioritizing Kankakee needs based on feedback received during the past six months.

Share your thoughts and concerns, learn a bit more about the ECDA, and meet some of your community. Light refreshments will be provided. A Spanish interpreter will be available.

Sept. 14

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

At 8:30 a.m. at the Square on Second, Second Street in Manteno, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Kankakee and Iroquois County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

» Register: <a href="https://act.alz.org/kankakee" target="_blank">act.alz.org/kankakee</a>

NAACP Health and Wellness Fair

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lisieux Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee is the committee’s Health and Wellness Fair.

This event is dedicated to promoting health and wellness within the Kankakee community, offering free health screenings, resources and a food giveaway to attendees. Several key health service providers and vendors will be on-site.

“We are committed to improving the health outcomes of our community members by providing them with the tools and resources they need to lead healthier lives,” said Jeanette Jones, chair of the Kankakee County NAACP Health Committee, in a news release.

“This fair is an opportunity for residents to access important health screenings, connect with local health professionals and benefit from the additional resources provided, including a food giveaway.”

The event is free and open to the public, with no previous registration required. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the valuable health services and resources offered.

For more information about the Health and Wellness Fair, contact Jones at 815-383-1109.

Sept. 15

Craft & Maker Market

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, The Red Bird Market will host a craft and maker market event. There is a $2 entry fee, and various local vendors will be on site.

Sept. 18

Vet-To-Vet Café

All veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 18. Veterans have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

TRIAD of Kankakee County

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey will present the monthly TRIAD meeting, a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.

Events happen the third Wednesday of the month and are free to attend for senior citizens and caregivers. Snacks and beverages are provided, and there’s an opportunity to win prizes. For more information, go to <a href="https://wwwK3SAO.com/seniors" target="_blank">K3SAO.com/seniors</a>, or call 815-936-5854.