Mental Health Network roundtable returns Sept. 20

The Mental Health Network is back with its roundtable event on Sept. 20 covering the topic of Kankakee County Mental Health Court, the county’s first problem solving court for justice-involved individuals living with mental illness.

From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, join speaker Amanda Trompler, who has been with Kankakee Probation since 2021 and has her Masters degree in forensic psychology. As the Adult Probation Officer and Mental Health Court Officer for Kankakee Probation, she has been helping to build the mental health court since 2023 when the idea was first proposed.

Problem Solving Courts are proven ways to help justice-involved individuals with mental illness receive personalized, evidence-based treatment. The courts work as a team with law enforcement, community supervision, defense, prosecution and the judge to provide ongoing support and recovery services.

Presentation takeaways include:

• What is a Mental Health Court?

• Who is eligible?

• Evidence-based treatment and phases of the program.

Doors will open at 8:15 a.m. and the presentation kicks off at 8:30 a.m. At 9:10 a.m., MHN founder Rhonda Showers will share network information and give the beach ball speech. This is followed by introductions, announcements and networking.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.