UpliftedCare Grief Center offering memory boxes workshop

Working through grief is a process that’s different for everyone. UpliftedCare Community Grief Center at 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, offers various workshops and group sessions to help navigate that process.

For more information and to register for the events below, call 815-939-4141.

<strong>Memory Boxes — Grief Workshop</strong>

Memory Boxes — Grief Workshop will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 and gives individuals a chance to create a special box to hold their memories of the loved ones they have lost. A book will be read titled “The Memory Box.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to make the box unique to them with no artistic ability needed. This box can be kept as a keepsake allowing them to have reminders of their special memories and add to it whenever they wish to include more.

This free workshop is open to individuals and families with children ages 5 and up. Bring keepsake items to be added to your memory box. All other materials and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required to attend so materials may be prepared.

<strong>Vet-To-Vet Café</strong>

All veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 18. Veterans have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

Grief Support Groups are held weekly unless noted below.

<strong>MONDAY</strong>

• Loss of a Parent — 10 a.m.

• Finding Your New Normal — 10 a.m.

<strong>TUESDAY</strong>

• Womens’ Talk & Tea — 10 a.m.

• Teens & Grief — 4 p.m.

• Spousal Loss — 6 p.m.

• Child Loss — 6 p.m.

<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>

• Sudden Loss — 10 a.m.

• Letting Go of Guilt — 6 p.m.

• Moving Through Grief Yoga — 10 a.m. (third Wednesday of each month)

• Music & Memories — 6 p.m. (first Wednesday of each month)

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• Men’s Coffee & Conversation — 10 a.m. (second and fourth Thursday)

• First Responders — 6 p.m.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• Child Loss — 10 a.m.