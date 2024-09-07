REEL TALK: 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' entertaining, but darker than original

It’s been 36 years since the original “Beetlejuice” premiered in theaters, starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Micheal Keaton. Lauded as one of the most creative, funny and entertaining supernatural movies, Tim Burton returns to his director’s chair to guide many of the stars’ returns to the sequel, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

The result is darker and creepier but still fun, although not as sharp and funny as its predecessor.

We meet Lydia (Winona Ryder) as the star of a hit television show, “Ghost House,” where she communicates with the dead, hoping to exorcise the demons that haunt everyday people’s homes. Upon hearing of her father’s death from her strangely distraught stepmother, Delia (Catherine O’Hara), whose art has continued to shock and awe aficionados, Lydia’s estranged daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), must be informed, and together, they must mourn and celebrate Grandpa’s life.

Meanwhile, the Soul Sucker Delores (Monica Bellucci), who used to be married to Beetlejuice, has “put herself back together” to hunt her murderer and claim the dark underworld as her own. Life and death collide as Lydia finds her daughter sucked into the world below.

The only one to help save the day is Mr. Juice, who also is being tracked down by actor/detective Wolf Jackson (Willem Dafoe). All of this culminates in a jaw-dropping final act.

If this sounds rather convoluted with several storylines happening at once, you’re right.

Surprisingly, Charles, portrayed in the first iteration by Jeffrey Jones, is a major through line in the film without Jones appearing. While the actor didn’t return, it’s odd to have his character being a driving force for the film.

Putting this jarring detail aside, Beetlejuice returns to the Deetz family only to drive them mad and help them at the same time. This, of course, is where the humor comes into play.

Keaton has retained his Beetlejuice personality complete with lecherous tendencies sprinkled with a flavor of the macabre.

The pacing of the film sputters at times, particularly with the multiple storylines occurring, but the special effects counter this and also allow for those new and old characters alike to have stand-out moments.

Bellucci’s horrifying Delores sucks the souls of the dead who then become truly dead, and I found myself holding my breath with a look of disgust on my face. A few repeat effects were used — shoutouts to the original — which was as much fun to see as the shrunken head men running with glee.

As with any sequel, new characters are introduced, and we meet Astrid, Wolf, Rory (Justin Theroux), Jeremy (Arthur Conti) and, of course, Delores. Everyone seems to be having a lot of fun with their roles, and, in turn, we do, too.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is truly fun and entertaining, but it’s significantly darker and scarier than the original.

Those actors and characters who did return retained their personas, which made it fun to think of Lydia as a grown-up and Delia as a still-self-absorbed successful artiste.

Ortega’s Astrid is spot on as Lydia’s daughter, which just might set up the possibility of a third film for the future.

While the sequel is rarely as good as or better than the original, this one finds the right notes to make it worth our while.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is now playing in theaters.