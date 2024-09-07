Pet of the Weekend: Sept. 7, 2024

Name: Frankie Zachary Rice

Age: 12

My People and Place of Residence: Lisa Bowers and Zach Rice, of Crescent City.

A Little Bit About Me: Frankie, aka Stanky aka Frankahlin, is a 12-year-old poodle/bichon who has been raised with pitbulls his whole life. He was rescued from the animal shelter and definitely has been his hoomans’ best friend ever since. The other dogs know not to mess with him. He is a good boy and often forgets he is a 25-pound poodle and not an 80-pound pitty.

Favorite Treat: Cheese.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: “Scratch my head and ears all day long.”